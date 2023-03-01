Issuer: Mainz BioMed N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Mainz Biomed Recognizes Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month Throughout “Blue” March 2023



Mainz Biomed to host several events for patients and healthcare professionals in Germany to increase awareness about the importance of early detection of colorectal cancer.

BERKELEY, US – MAINZ, Germany – March 1, 2023 — Mainz Biomed NV (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (“Mainz Biomed” or the “Company”), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, joins advocacy organizations around the world in recognizing Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in March. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer globally, with more than 1.9 million new cases in 2020. This year, Mainz Biomed will be hosting several educational and training events throughout Germany to raise awareness of the importance of early detection.

“We have developed these events to support the colorectal cancer community, as this disease is the third most common cancer globally and the fourth leading cause of cancer death in the US,” said Guido Baechler, Chief Executive Officer of Mainz Biomed. “Our goal is to reduce these statistics and save lives by raising awareness about the simplicity and efficacy of using at-home CRC detection kits, like ColoAlert. Our non-invasive DNA stool test allows people to screen themselves in the comfort of their own home and then receive a follow-up notification from their physician to discuss results and next steps.”

Upcoming Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month Events

Professionals

Training Sessions for gastroenterologists, healthcare providers

Gastro-Update Conference;

#1 Friday and Saturday, March 10-11, 2023 (Time TBD)

Rheingoldhalle; Mainz

#2 Friday and Saturday, March 24-25, 2023 (Time TBD)

Berlin Congress Center; Berlin/Livestream

Public

Educational Event for patients, families, caregivers, advocates

Saturday, March 11, 2023 (09:00-16:00)

(Outdoor event venue TBD); Mainz Altstadt

Mainz Biomed invites others to further amplify awareness of CRC by using the #BlueForCRC and #CRCAwareness hashtags on social media and “going blue” on Friday, March 3 by dressing in blue!

About ColoAlert

ColoAlert detects colorectal cancer (CRC) via a simple-to-administer test with a sensitivity and specificity nearly as high as the invasive colonoscopy (Dollinger MM et al., 2018). The test utilizes proprietary methods to analyze cell DNA for specific tumor markers combined with the fecal immunochemical test (FIT). It is designed to detect tumor DNA and CRC cases in their earliest stages. The product is CE-IVDR marked (complying with EU safety, health and environmental requirements) and commercially available in a selection of countries in the European Union and the United Arab Emirates. Mainz Biomed currently distributes ColoAlert through a number of clinical affiliates. If approved in the United States, the Company’s commercial strategy is to establish scalable distribution through a collaborative partner program with regional and national laboratory service providers across the country.

About Colorectal Cancer

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”), CRC is the second most lethal cancer in the United States and Europe, but also the most preventable, with early detection providing survival rates above 90%. The American Cancer Society estimated that in 2021 there were approximately 149,500 new cases of colon and rectal cancer in the US, with 52,980 resulting in death. Recent decisions by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suggest that screening with stool DNA tests such as ColoAlert in the United States should be conducted once every three years starting at age 45. Currently, there are 112 million Americans aged 50+, a total that is expected to increase to 157 million within 10 years and a US market opportunity of approximately $3.7 billion per year.



About Mainz Biomed N.V.

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert, an accurate, non-invasive and easy-to-use, early-detection diagnostic test for CRC. ColoAlert is currently marketed across Europe and in select international territories. The Company is currently running a pivotal FDA clinical study for U.S. regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed’s product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test based on real-time PCR multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples. To learn more, visit mainzbiomed.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.



