Mainz Biomed to Appear on ClearThink IR's Virtual Live Event on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 12 Noon ET

Virtual Fireside Chat via Paltalk Platform

BERKELEY, Calif. and MAINZ, Germany, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer Bill Caragol will appear on ClearThink IR Virtual Live on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 12 noon ET.

The ClearThink IR Virtual Live, powered by Paltalk, is hosting a different CEO every Wednesday at 12 noon ET for a “fireside chat” followed by an engaging Q&A chat discussion offering a great opportunity for potential investors to learn about a company’s product or service offerings and strategic initiatives of an emerging growth micro-cap company.

About ColoAlert

ColoAlert detects colorectal cancer (CRC) via a simple-to-administer test with a sensitivity and specificity nearly as high as the invasive colonoscopy (Dollinger MM et al., 2018). The test utilizes proprietary methods to analyze cell DNA for specific tumor markers combined with the fecal immunochemical test (FIT). It is designed to detect tumor DNA and CRC cases in their earliest stages. The product is CE-IVDR marked (complying with EU safety, health and environmental requirements) and commercially available in a selection of countries in the European Union and the United Arab Emirates. Mainz Biomed currently distributes ColoAlert through a number of clinical affiliates. If approved in the United States, the Company’s commercial strategy is to establish scalable distribution through a collaborative partner program with regional and national laboratory service providers across the country.

About Colorectal Cancer

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”), CRC is the second most lethal cancer in the United States and Europe, but also the most preventable, with early detection providing survival rates above 90%. The American Cancer Society estimated that in 2021 there were approximately 149,500 new cases of colon and rectal cancer in the US, with 52,980 resulting in death. Recent decisions by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suggest that screening with stool DNA tests such as ColoAlert in the United States should be conducted once every three years starting at age 45. Currently, there are 112 million Americans aged 50+, a total that is expected to increase to 157 million within 10 years and a US market opportunity of approximately $3.7 billion per year.

About Mainz Biomed N.V.

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert, an accurate, non-invasive and easy-to-use, early-detection diagnostic test for CRC. ColoAlert is currently marketed across Europe and in select international territories. The Company is currently running a pivotal FDA clinical study for U.S. regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed’s product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test based on real-time PCR multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples. To learn more, visit mainzbiomed.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

