FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER LE MAIRE: ONE OF THE TAX REFORM PILLARS FACES SOME CHALLENGES
Maire S.p.A.
Equities
MT
IT0004931058
Construction & Engineering
|
Real-time
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|8.065 EUR
|+3.07%
|+10.48%
|+64.26%
|02:44pm
|FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER LE MAIRE: ONE OF THE TAX REFORM PILLARS…
|RE
|12:03pm
|Mib down but Iveco and Pirelli soar
|AN
EPS Revisions
Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+64.36%
|2.78B
|+25.94%
|6.76B
|-16.38%
|3.48B
|+32.15%
|1.87B
|+21.05%
|1.05B
|+26.88%
|470M
|+26.96%
|382M
|+25.29%
|374M
|+13.37%
|343M
|+23.58%
|267M
- Stock Market
- Equities
- MT Stock
- News Maire S.p.A.
- French Finance Minister Le Maire: One Of The Tax Reform Pillars…