(Alliance News) - Maire Tecnimont Spa announced Monday that NextChem, through its subsidiary MyRechemical, a leader in the Waste-to-Chemical segment, has signed a licensing agreement with DG Fuels Louisiana, LCC in connection with its proprietary NX Circular gasification technology.

The plant, expected to be operational in 2028, will produce 450 million liters per year of Sustainable Aviation Fuel derived from residual biomass and a small portion of municipal waste.

MyRechemical has been selected as the technology licensee for the gasification and gas treatment units capable of processing one million tons per year of sugarcane processing residues, bagasse and pulp, which represent the first stage of the process for the production of SAF, according to the memo released by the company.

DG Fuels Louisiana is a subsidiary of DG Fuels, a U.S.-based renewable hydrogen and biogen-based sustainable synthetic fuel company for aviation.

Alessandro Bernini, CEO of MAIRE, commented, "This important recognition confirms the reliability of our technologies and MAIRE's role as a key player in enabling the decarbonization of the industry through circular solutions in a strategic market such as the U.S., and globally."

