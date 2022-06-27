Log in
MAIRE TECNIMONT S P A : The Treasury Share Buyback Program dedicated to the second Cycle of the "2020-2022 Maire Tecnimont Group Employees Share Ownership Plan" has been completed
PU
05:16aMAIRE TECNIMONT S P A : Completato il programma di acquisto di azioni proprie a servizio del secondo ciclo del “Piano di Azionariato Diffuso 2020-2022 per Dipendenti del Gruppo Maire Tecnimont”
PU
06/17MAIRE TECNIMONT S P A : Launch of the treasury share buyback program dedicated to the second cycle of the “2020-2022 Maire Tecnimont Group employees share ownership plan”
PU
Maire Tecnimont S p A : Completato il programma di acquisto di azioni proprie a servizio del secondo ciclo del "Piano di Azionariato Diffuso 2020-2022 per Dipendenti del Gruppo Maire Tecnimont"

06/27/2022 | 05:16am EDT

06/27/2022 | 05:16am EDT
Comunicato Stampa Press Release

n. 23 - 27.06.2022

COMPLETATO IL PROGRAMMA DI ACQUISTO DI AZIONI PROPRIE A SERVIZIO DEL SECONDO CICLO (2021) DEL "PIANO DI AZIONARIATO DIFFUSO 2020-2022PER DIPENDENTI DEL GRUPPO MAIRE TECNIMONT"

Milano, 27 giugno 2022 - Nell'ambito del programma di acquisto di azioni proprie, di cui all'art. 5 del Regolamento (UE) n. 596/2014 (la "MAR"), comunicato al mercato in data 17 giugno 2022 ed avviato in data 20 giugno 2022 per massime n. 1.000.000 azioni ordinarie (il "Programma") a servizio del Secondo Ciclo (2021) del "Piano di azionariato diffuso 2020- 2022 per dipendenti del Gruppo Maire Tecnimont" adottato dalla Società (il "Piano"), Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. (la "Società " o "Maire Tecnimont") comunica - ai sensi e per gli effetti dell'art. 2, paragrafo 3 del Regolamento Delegato (UE) n. 2016/1052 della Commissione dell'8 marzo 2016 (il "Regolamento UE 1052") - di aver acquistato sul mercato Euronext Milan organizzato e gestito da Borsa Italiana S.p.A., nel periodo compreso tra il 20 giugno 2022 e il 23 giugno 2022 inclusi, complessive n. 1.000.000 azioni proprie (corrispondenti allo 0,304% del numero complessivo di azioni ordinarie della Società in circolazione), al prezzo medio ponderato di Euro 2,915 per un controvalore titoli complessivo pari a Euro 2.914.941,15.

Si informa che le azioni a servizio del Piano sono state acquistate e, pertanto, il relativo Programma è stato completato.

Sulla base delle informazioni fornite da Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., intermediario abilitato incaricato di effettuare gli acquisti oggetto del presente comunicato, si riporta qui di seguito il riepilogo delle operazioni, su base giornaliera, in forma aggregata:

Data operazione

Numero

Prezzo medio

Controvalore

azioni

(euro)

(euro)

acquistate

20 giugno 2022

265.000

2,896850

767.665,25

21 giugno 2022

245.000

2,972440

728.247,80

22 giugno 2022

260.000

2,906030

755.567,80

23 giugno 2022

230.000

2,884610

663.460,30

In conformità all'art. 2, paragrafo 3 del Regolamento UE 1052, in allegato al presente comunicato si riportano, in forma dettagliata e su base giornaliera, le informazioni relative alle operazioni di acquisto compiute nel periodo sopra indicato.

Maire Tecnimont SpA

SEDE LEGALE

Viale Castello della Magliana, 27, 00148 Roma, Italia T +39 06 412235300 F +39 06412235610

Sede operativa

Via Gaetano de Castillia 6a, 20124 Milano, Italia T +39 02 63131 F +39 02 63139777

Capitale Sociale € 19.920.679,32 i.v.

Codice fiscale, partita IVA e numero di iscrizione nel Registro delle Imprese di Roma 07673571001 www.mairetecnimont.com

Comunicato Stampa Press Release

n. 23 - 27.06.2022

Tali informazioni sono altresì pubblicate sul sito web della Società www.mairetecnimont.com(Sezione "Investitori" - "Comunicati stampa" - "Comunicati stampa Buy Back") per un periodo di cinque anni.

Alla luce degli acquisti effettuati e delle azioni proprie già in portafoglio prima dell'avvio del Programma, alla data odierna la Società detiene numero 1.175.566 azioni proprie.

Maire Tecnimont S.p.A.

Maire Tecnimont S.p.A., società quotata alla Borsa di Milano, è a capo di un gruppo industriale leader in ambito internazionale nella trasformazione delle risorse naturali (ingegneria impiantistica nel downstream oil & gas, con competenze tecnologiche ed esecutive). Con la propria controllata NextChem opera nel campo della chimica verde e delle tecnologie a supporto della transizione energetica. Il Gruppo Maire Tecnimont è presente in circa 45 paesi, conta circa 50 società operative e un organico di circa 9.300

persone, tra dipendenti e collaboratori. Per maggiori informazioni: www.mairetecnimont.com.

Group Media Relations

Investor Relations

Carlo Nicolais, Tommaso Verani

Riccardo Guglielmetti

Tel +39 026313 7603

Tel +39 02 6313-7823

mediarelations@mairetecnimont.it

investor-relations@mairetecnimont.it

2

Comunicato Stampa Press Release

n. 23 - 27.06.2022

THE TREASURY SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM DEDICATED TO THE SECOND CYCLE (2021) OF THE "2020-2022MAIRE TECNIMONT GROUP EMPLOYEES SHARE OWNERSHIP PLAN" HAS BEEN COMPLETED

Milan, 27 June 2022 - Under the buyback program of treasury shares referred to Art. 5 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) of 8 March 2016 no. 596/2014 (the "MAR"), announced to the market on 17 June 2022 and launched on 20 June 2022 for a maximum number of 1,000,000 ordinary shares (the "Program") dedicated to the Second Cycle (2021) of the "2020-2022Maire Tecnimont Group Employees Share Ownership Plan" adopted by the Company (the "Plan"), Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. (the "Company" or "Maire Tecnimont") announces - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 2 paragraph 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "1052 EU Regulation") - to have acquired on the Euronext Milan market organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 20 June 2022 to 23 June 2022 included, total no. 1,000,000 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.304% of the total number of ordinary shares of the Company in circulation), at a weighted average price of Euro 2.915 for a total counter-value of Euro 2,914,941.15.

It should be noted that all the Treasury Shares dedicated to the Plan have been purchased; therefore, the related Program has been completed.

Here below is reported the summary of the daily operations, in aggregate form, prepared on the basis of information provided by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback mentioned in the present press release:

Transaction date

Number of

Average price

Countervalue

purchased

(euro)

(euro)

shares

20 June 2022

265,000

2.896850

767,665.25

21 June 2022

245,000

2.972440

728,247.80

22 June 2022

260,000

2.906030

755,567.80

23 June 2022

230,000

2.884610

663,460.30

In accordance with the provisions of Article 2 paragraph 3 of the UE Regulation 1052, detailed information of the daily buying-in operations

3

Comunicato Stampa Press Release

n. 23 - 27.06.2022

carried out in the above-mentioned period is included in the attachment to this press release.

This information is also published on the Company's website, www.mairetecnimont.com(Section "Investors" - "Press Release" - "Press Release Buy Back") for a five-year period.

In the light of the purchases made and of the treasury shares already in the portfolio before the launch of the Program, on today's date the Company holds no. 1,175,566 treasury shares.

Maire Tecnimont S.p.A., listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, heads an industrial group which leads the global natural resource processing industry (downstream oil & gas plant engineering, with technological and executive expertise). Its subsidiary NextChem operates in the field of green chemicals and technologies in support of the energy transition. The Maire Tecnimont Group operates in 45 countries, through 50 companies and about 9,300 people. For further information: www.mairetecnimont.com.

Group Media Relations

Investor Relations

Carlo Nicolais, Tommaso Verani

Riccardo Guglielmetti

Tel +39 026313 7603

Tel +39 02 6313-7823

mediarelations@mairetecnimont.it

investor-relations@mairetecnimont.it

4

Comunicato Stampa

Press Release

n. 23 - 27.06.2022

Disclaimer

Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 09:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
