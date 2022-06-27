Maire Tecnimont S p A : Completato il programma di acquisto di azioni proprie a servizio del secondo ciclo del “Piano di Azionariato Diffuso 2020-2022 per Dipendenti del Gruppo Maire Tecnimont”

Comunicato Stampa Press Release

n. 23 - 27.06.2022

THE TREASURY SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM DEDICATED TO THE SECOND CYCLE (2021) OF THE "2020-2022MAIRE TECNIMONT GROUP EMPLOYEES SHARE OWNERSHIP PLAN" HAS BEEN COMPLETED

Milan, 27 June 2022 - Under the buyback program of treasury shares referred to Art. 5 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) of 8 March 2016 no. 596/2014 (the "MAR"), announced to the market on 17 June 2022 and launched on 20 June 2022 for a maximum number of 1,000,000 ordinary shares (the "Program") dedicated to the Second Cycle (2021) of the "2020-2022Maire Tecnimont Group Employees Share Ownership Plan" adopted by the Company (the "Plan"), Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. (the "Company" or "Maire Tecnimont") announces - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 2 paragraph 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "1052 EU Regulation") - to have acquired on the Euronext Milan market organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 20 June 2022 to 23 June 2022 included, total no. 1,000,000 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.304% of the total number of ordinary shares of the Company in circulation), at a weighted average price of Euro 2.915 for a total counter-value of Euro 2,914,941.15.

It should be noted that all the Treasury Shares dedicated to the Plan have been purchased; therefore, the related Program has been completed.

Here below is reported the summary of the daily operations, in aggregate form, prepared on the basis of information provided by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback mentioned in the present press release:

Transaction date Number of Average price Countervalue purchased (euro) (euro) shares 20 June 2022 265,000 2.896850 767,665.25 21 June 2022 245,000 2.972440 728,247.80 22 June 2022 260,000 2.906030 755,567.80 23 June 2022 230,000 2.884610 663,460.30

In accordance with the provisions of Article 2 paragraph 3 of the UE Regulation 1052, detailed information of the daily buying-in operations