Maire Tecnimont S p A : Launch of the treasury share buyback program dedicated to the second cycle of the “2020-2022 Maire Tecnimont Group employees share ownership plan”
06/17/2022 | 09:53am EDT
Press Release
No. 22 - 17.06.2022
LAUNCH OF THE TREASURY SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM DEDICATED TO THE SECOND CYCLE (2021) OF THE "2020-2022
MAIRE TECNIMONT GROUP EMPLOYEES SHARE OWNERSHIP PLAN"
Milan, 17 June 2022 - Pursuant to Art. 144-bis of the Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999 (the "Issuers' Regulation") as well as to Art. 2, paragraph 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "1052 EU Regulation"), Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. (the "Company" or "Maire Tecnimont") announces that, on 20 June 2022, the treasury share buyback program (the "Program") will be lunched, pursuant to Art. 5 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 (the "MAR"), dedicated to the Second Cycle (2021) of the "2020-2022 Maire Tecnimont Group Employees Share Ownership Plan" adopted by the Company.
The Program - lunched in accordance with the resolution passed by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 8 April 2022 that authorized the purchase and the disposal of treasury shares for 18 months, upon revocation of the authorization conferred by the Shareholders' Meeting held on 15 April 2021 for the non-executed part - shall be carried out, under the safe harbor provided for by the MAR, in accordance with the following terms and conditions:
the purchases will be made on the Euronext Milan Market organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. through Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. as the authorized intermediary in charge of implementing the Program, in compliance with the instructions and limits set out in the above-mentioned Shareholders' resolution on the authorization to purchase and dispose of treasury shares mentioned by Art. 5 of the MAR, by Art. 3 of the 1052 EU Regulation as well as in any other applicable Italian or European regulation;
the maximum number of ordinary shares to be purchased is equal to no. 1,000,000, corresponding to the 0.304% of the total number of issued ordinary shares of the Company, to be dedicated to the
Second Cycle (2021) of the "2020-2022 Maire Tecnimont Group Employees Share Ownership Plan" adopted by the Company;
taking into consideration the current market price of Maire Tecnimont shares (at the end of the daily market session of 16th June 2022), the maximum outlay for the purchase is estimated to be around Euro 2,762,000.00;
the purchases will be made at a price not exceeding the higher between the price of the last independent transaction and the price of the highest independent purchase offer current at the Euronext Milan Market organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., and provided that the above unit price may not be less than the minimum of 10% and higher by more than 10% of the reference price of Maire Tecnimont's share on the stock exchange session prior to each individual transaction;
purchases of treasury shares must be effected on any trading day for a volume not exceeding 25% of the average daily volume of
Maire Tecnimont's shares negotiated in the Euronext Milan Market organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., based on the average daily volume traded during the 20 trading days preceding the date of purchase;
the buyback must be carried out by 30th June 2022.
The Company will timely notify the public of any subsequent amendments to the buyback Program.
Pursuant to Art. 5, par. 1(b) and 3 of the MAR and to Art. 2, par. 2 and 3 of the 1052 EU Regulation, Maire Tecnimont will inform Consob and the market, in aggregate form and in detail, also by means of publication on its website, about any share purchase transactions that have been carried out in relation to the Program, according to the timing under the applicable regulation.
At the date of the present press release, the Company holds no. 175,566 treasury shares.
Maire Tecnimont S.p.A., a company listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, heads an international industrial group that is a leader in the transformation of natural resources (plant engineering in downstream oil & gas, with technological and execution competences). Through its subsidiary NextChem, it operates in the field of green chemistry and the technologies to support the energy transition. Maire Tecnimont Group operates in about 45 countries, through approximately 50 operative companies and about 9,300 people. For more information: www.mairetecnimont.com.
