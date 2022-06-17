Maire Tecnimont S p A : Launch of the treasury share buyback program dedicated to the second cycle of the “2020-2022 Maire Tecnimont Group employees share ownership plan”

Press Release

No. 22 - 17.06.2022

LAUNCH OF THE TREASURY SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM DEDICATED TO THE SECOND CYCLE (2021) OF THE "2020-2022

MAIRE TECNIMONT GROUP EMPLOYEES SHARE OWNERSHIP PLAN"

Milan, 17 June 2022 - Pursuant to Art. 144-bis of the Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999 (the "Issuers' Regulation") as well as to Art. 2, paragraph 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "1052 EU Regulation"), Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. (the "Company" or "Maire Tecnimont") announces that, on 20 June 2022, the treasury share buyback program (the "Program") will be lunched, pursuant to Art. 5 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 (the "MAR"), dedicated to the Second Cycle (2021) of the "2020-2022 Maire Tecnimont Group Employees Share Ownership Plan" adopted by the Company.

The Program - lunched in accordance with the resolution passed by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 8 April 2022 that authorized the purchase and the disposal of treasury shares for 18 months, upon revocation of the authorization conferred by the Shareholders' Meeting held on 15 April 2021 for the non-executed part - shall be carried out, under the safe harbor provided for by the MAR, in accordance with the following terms and conditions: