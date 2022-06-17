Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Maire Tecnimont S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MT   IT0004931058

MAIRE TECNIMONT S.P.A.

(MT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:23 2022-06-17 am EDT
2.845 EUR   +3.01%
09:53aMAIRE TECNIMONT S P A : Launch of the treasury share buyback program dedicated to the second cycle of the “2020-2022 Maire Tecnimont Group employees share ownership plan”
PU
05/11Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/11TRANSCRIPT : Maire Tecnimont S.p.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 11, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Maire Tecnimont S p A : Launch of the treasury share buyback program dedicated to the second cycle of the “2020-2022 Maire Tecnimont Group employees share ownership plan”

06/17/2022 | 09:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

No. 22 - 17.06.2022

LAUNCH OF THE TREASURY SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM DEDICATED TO THE SECOND CYCLE (2021) OF THE "2020-2022

MAIRE TECNIMONT GROUP EMPLOYEES SHARE OWNERSHIP PLAN"

Milan, 17 June 2022 - Pursuant to Art. 144-bis of the Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999 (the "Issuers' Regulation") as well as to Art. 2, paragraph 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "1052 EU Regulation"), Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. (the "Company" or "Maire Tecnimont") announces that, on 20 June 2022, the treasury share buyback program (the "Program") will be lunched, pursuant to Art. 5 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 (the "MAR"), dedicated to the Second Cycle (2021) of the "2020-2022 Maire Tecnimont Group Employees Share Ownership Plan" adopted by the Company.

The Program - lunched in accordance with the resolution passed by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 8 April 2022 that authorized the purchase and the disposal of treasury shares for 18 months, upon revocation of the authorization conferred by the Shareholders' Meeting held on 15 April 2021 for the non-executed part - shall be carried out, under the safe harbor provided for by the MAR, in accordance with the following terms and conditions:

  • the purchases will be made on the Euronext Milan Market organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. through Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. as the authorized intermediary in charge of implementing the Program, in compliance with the instructions and limits set out in the above-mentioned Shareholders' resolution on the authorization to purchase and dispose of treasury shares mentioned by Art. 5 of the MAR, by Art. 3 of the 1052 EU Regulation as well as in any other applicable Italian or European regulation;
  • the maximum number of ordinary shares to be purchased is equal to no. 1,000,000, corresponding to the 0.304% of the total number of issued ordinary shares of the Company, to be dedicated to the
    Second Cycle (2021) of the "2020-2022 Maire Tecnimont Group Employees Share Ownership Plan" adopted by the Company;
  • taking into consideration the current market price of Maire Tecnimont shares (at the end of the daily market session of 16th June 2022), the maximum outlay for the purchase is estimated to be around Euro 2,762,000.00;

Maire Tecnimont SpA

REGISTERED OFFICE

Viale Castello della Magliana, 27, 00148 Rome, Italy T +39 06 412235300 F +39 06412235610 Operative Headquarters

Via Gaetano de Castillia 6a, 20124 Milan, Italy T +39 02 63131 F +39 02 63139777

Share Capital € 19.920.679,32, fully paid-up Tax Code, VAT number and Rome Company register number: 07673571001 www.mairetecnimont.com

  • the purchases will be made at a price not exceeding the higher between the price of the last independent transaction and the price of the highest independent purchase offer current at the Euronext Milan Market organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., and provided that the above unit price may not be less than the minimum of 10% and higher by more than 10% of the reference price of Maire Tecnimont's share on the stock exchange session prior to each individual transaction;
  • purchases of treasury shares must be effected on any trading day for a volume not exceeding 25% of the average daily volume of
    Maire Tecnimont's shares negotiated in the Euronext Milan Market organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., based on the average daily volume traded during the 20 trading days preceding the date of purchase;
  • the buyback must be carried out by 30th June 2022.

The Company will timely notify the public of any subsequent amendments to the buyback Program.

Pursuant to Art. 5, par. 1(b) and 3 of the MAR and to Art. 2, par. 2 and 3 of the 1052 EU Regulation, Maire Tecnimont will inform Consob and the market, in aggregate form and in detail, also by means of publication on its website, about any share purchase transactions that have been carried out in relation to the Program, according to the timing under the applicable regulation.

At the date of the present press release, the Company holds no. 175,566 treasury shares.

Maire Tecnimont S.p.A., a company listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, heads an international industrial group that is a leader in the transformation of natural resources (plant engineering in downstream oil & gas, with technological and execution competences). Through its subsidiary NextChem, it operates in the field of green chemistry and the technologies to support the energy transition. Maire Tecnimont Group operates in about 45 countries, through approximately 50 operative companies and about 9,300 people. For more information: www.mairetecnimont.com.

Group Media Relations

Investor Relations

Carlo Nicolais, Tommaso Verani

Riccardo Guglielmetti

+39 02 63137603

Tel +39 02 6313-7823

mediarelations@mairetecnimont.it

investor-relations@mairetecnimont.it

2

Disclaimer

Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 13:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAIRE TECNIMONT S.P.A.
09:53aMAIRE TECNIMONT S P A : Launch of the treasury share buyback program dedicated to the seco..
PU
05/11Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
05/11TRANSCRIPT : Maire Tecnimont S.p.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 11, 2022
CI
05/11Maire Tecnimont to suspend Russian operations by June as sanctions weigh
RE
04/28MAIRE TECNIMONT S P A : New awards for an overall value of approximately 155 MN in the te..
PU
04/21MAIRE TECNIMONT S P A : Alessandro Bernini appointed new Chief Executive Officer and Chief..
PU
04/20CDP Proposes New CEO For Fincantieri
MT
04/20Italy's CDP puts forward Pierroberto Folgiero as new Fincantieri CEO
RE
04/19MAIRE TECNIMONT S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/11MAIRE TECNIMONT S P A : awarded USD185 MN urea def project in the United States
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 410 M 3 583 M 3 583 M
Net income 2022 94,5 M 99,3 M 99,3 M
Net Debt 2022 19,2 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,51x
Yield 2022 4,95%
Capitalization 907 M 953 M 953 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 6 477
Free-Float 44,2%
Chart MAIRE TECNIMONT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAIRE TECNIMONT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2,76 €
Average target price 3,86 €
Spread / Average Target 39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Bernini Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Fabrizio di Amato Chairman
Franco Rossi Galante Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franco Ghiringhelli SVP-Human Resources & Process Excellence, ICT
Pejman Djavdan President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAIRE TECNIMONT S.P.A.-33.61%953
VINCI-8.77%50 248
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED9.00%34 093
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-19.42%27 501
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED9.15%22 037
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED-1.65%18 362