Maire Tecnimont S p A : New Awards for an Overall Value of Approximately 100 Million in the Technology-Driven Core Business

No. 26 - 26.11.2020

NEW AWARDS FOR AN OVERALL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY €100 MILLION IN THE TECHNOLOGY-DRIVEN CORE BUSINESS

Milan, 26 November 2020 - Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. announces that its main subsidiaries have been granted several awards for a total amount of approximately €100 million for licensing as well as engineering and procurement (EP) services. These contracts, awarded by some of the most prestigious international clients, have been granted mainly in North America, Europe, and South East Asia.

In particular, KT - Kinetics Technology S.p.A. has been awarded an EP contract by a global engineering and construction company, consisting in the detailed engineering, procurement and delivery of three large-scale Delayed Coker Furnaces, to be installed in a new oil refinery in Mexico. The three massive coking furnaces will be delivered fully modularized and ready for site installation, and, once completed, will represent one of the world's largest delayed coking units.

With this new achievement, KT strengthens its track record in refining and confirms its capabilities in supplying highly complex equipment, through the implementation of state-of-the-art technologies and modularization methodologies.

Pierroberto Folgiero, Maire Tecnimont Group CEO, commented: "These awards further consolidate Maire Tecnimont's positioning in its core business and provide sound evidence of the resilience of our technology-driven development strategy, despite Covid-19 times."

Maire Tecnimont S.p.A., listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, heads an industrial group which leads the global natural resource conversion market (downstream oil & gas plant engineering, with technological and executive expertise). Its subsidiary NextChem operates in the field of green chemicals and technologies in support of the energy transition. The Maire Tecnimont Group operates in approx. 45 countries, though approx. 50 operative companies and about 9,100 people. For further information: www.mairetecnimont.com.

