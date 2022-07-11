Maire Tecnimont S p A : Nextchem awarded advanced basic engineering study by Storengy (Engie) for a new way of producing bio-methane from pyrogasification of waste wood

Press Release

No. 26 - 11.07.2022

NEXTCHEM AWARDED ADVANCED BASIC ENGINEERING STUDY BY STORENGY (ENGIE) FOR A NEW WAY OF PRODUCING BIO- METHANE FROM PYROGASIFICATION OF WASTE WOOD

NextChem will be responsible for the Engineering Services and cost estimat- ing for the syngas purification, methanation unit and methane upgrading

The plant will be part of the project Salamander in Le Havre, France, and will produce 11,000 tons per annum of equivalent biomethane

This will be the first commercial project in the world of its kind

Milan, 11 July, 2022 - Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. announces that its subsidiary NextChem has been awarded a contract by Storengy to carry out an Advanced Basic Engineering Study for a waste wood and solid recovered fuel conversion plant to produce biomethane. Once the project has reached the final investment decision targeted by the end of 2022 and is granted the related permitting, NextChem, in association with another Maire Tecnimont Group's subsidiary, shall act as an EPC contractor for the methanation package of the project, which is set to be implemented in Le Havre, France.

Storengy, an ENGIE subsidiary, is one of the world leaders in underground natural gas storage. Drawing on 70 years of experience, Storengy designs, develops and operates storage facilities and offers its customers innovative products. Storengy wants to become the European reference in hydrogen storage and in production of renewable gases, which are of particular relevance in the current market environment to deliver a clean, secure and affordable energy transition.

NextChem is Maire Tecnimont Group's company for the development of technologies in the field of green chemistry and energy transition, with a portfolio including proprietary and exclusive licensed technologies and technology integration platforms focused on three areas: reduction of pollutant and GHG emissions released from existing plants, mechanical recycling and chemical recycling, as well as technologies which use biomass or biological raw materials to produce intermediates, bio-fuels and bio-plastics.

NextChem will be responsible for the engineering and cost estimating for the syngas purification, methanation unit and methane upgrading of the plant, which will produce 11,000 tons per annum of renewable and low carbon natural gas (biomethane). French company COMESSA will be responsible for the design and supply of the chemical reactor. The technology to be used in the plant has already been successfully applied to the Gaya pilot plant near Lyon, owned by ENGIE, which validated the feasibility to produce biomethane. This will be the first commercial project in the world of its kind to inject in the grid methane produced