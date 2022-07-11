Log in
Maire Tecnimont S p A : Nextchem awarded advanced basic engineering study by Storengy (Engie) for a new way of producing bio-methane from pyrogasification of waste wood

07/11/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Press Release

No. 26 - 11.07.2022

NEXTCHEM AWARDED ADVANCED BASIC ENGINEERING STUDY BY STORENGY (ENGIE) FOR A NEW WAY OF PRODUCING BIO- METHANE FROM PYROGASIFICATION OF WASTE WOOD

  • NextChem will be responsible for the Engineering Services and cost estimat- ing for the syngas purification, methanation unit and methane upgrading
  • The plant will be part of the project Salamander in Le Havre, France, and will produce 11,000 tons per annum of equivalent biomethane
  • This will be the first commercial project in the world of its kind

Milan, 11 July, 2022 - Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. announces that its subsidiary NextChem has been awarded a contract by Storengy to carry out an Advanced Basic Engineering Study for a waste wood and solid recovered fuel conversion plant to produce biomethane. Once the project has reached the final investment decision targeted by the end of 2022 and is granted the related permitting, NextChem, in association with another Maire Tecnimont Group's subsidiary, shall act as an EPC contractor for the methanation package of the project, which is set to be implemented in Le Havre, France.

Storengy, an ENGIE subsidiary, is one of the world leaders in underground natural gas storage. Drawing on 70 years of experience, Storengy designs, develops and operates storage facilities and offers its customers innovative products. Storengy wants to become the European reference in hydrogen storage and in production of renewable gases, which are of particular relevance in the current market environment to deliver a clean, secure and affordable energy transition.

NextChem is Maire Tecnimont Group's company for the development of technologies in the field of green chemistry and energy transition, with a portfolio including proprietary and exclusive licensed technologies and technology integration platforms focused on three areas: reduction of pollutant and GHG emissions released from existing plants, mechanical recycling and chemical recycling, as well as technologies which use biomass or biological raw materials to produce intermediates, bio-fuels and bio-plastics.

NextChem will be responsible for the engineering and cost estimating for the syngas purification, methanation unit and methane upgrading of the plant, which will produce 11,000 tons per annum of renewable and low carbon natural gas (biomethane). French company COMESSA will be responsible for the design and supply of the chemical reactor. The technology to be used in the plant has already been successfully applied to the Gaya pilot plant near Lyon, owned by ENGIE, which validated the feasibility to produce biomethane. This will be the first commercial project in the world of its kind to inject in the grid methane produced

Maire Tecnimont SpA

REGISTERED OFFICE

Viale Castello della Magliana, 27, 00148 Rome, Italy T +39 06 412235300 F +39 06412235610 Operative Headquarters

Via Gaetano de Castillia 6a, 20124 Milan, Italy T +39 02 63131 F +39 02 63139777

Share Capital € 19.920.679,32, fully paid-up Tax Code, VAT number and Rome Company register number: 07673571001 www.mairetecnimont.com

1

through pyrogasification of waste wood, kick-starting the so called "second generation biomethane".

NextChem and Storengy will also establish a broader cooperation agreement with the aim that NextChem would act as strategic partner, co-developer and co-licensor of the Gaya technology currently patented and owned by ENGIE.

Alessandro Bernini, Chief Executive Officer of Maire Tecnimont Group and NextChem, commented: "One of the main challenges today is to find solutions for the substitution of natural gas of fossil origin with sustainable alternatives: in order to reach this objective, our group is actively developing a range of solutions to produce biogas and syngas from waste. We are proud of this engagement with ENGIE that allows us to broaden our green tech portfolio and further strengthen our presence in Europe in Energy Transition."

Camille Bonenfant-Jeanneney,Chief Executive Officer at Storengy, commented: "Storengy salutes this agreement with Tecnimont Group and NextChem, which is a great opportunity to pursue common development projects in order to offer concrete, innovative and replicable solutions to our clients. In a carbon-neutral world, renewable gases will play an essential role to provide resiliency and flexibility to the energy system."

Maire Tecnimont S.p.A.

Maire Tecnimont S.p.A., a company listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, heads an international industrial group that is a leader in the transformation of natural resources (plant engineering in downstream oil & gas, with technological and execution competences). Through its subsidiary NextChem, it operates in the field of green chemistry and the technologies to support the energy transition. Maire Tecnimont Group operates in about 45 countries, through approximately 50 operative companies and about 9,300 people. For more information: www.mairetecnimont.com.

Group Media Relations

Investor Relations

Carlo Nicolais, Tommaso Verani,

Riccardo Guglielmetti

Tel +39 02 6313-7603

Tel +39 02 6313-7823

mediarelations@mairetecnimont.it

investor-relations@mairetecnimont.it

NextChem Media Relations

Margherita Ficola

+39 06 60216690

mediarelations@nextchem.it

Storengy, an ENGIE subsidiary, is one of the world leaders in underground natural gas storage. Drawing on 70 years of experience, Storengy designs, develops and operates storage facilities and offers its customers innovative products. The company owns 21 natural gas storage sites with a total capacity of 136 TWh in France, Germany and the United Kingdom. Storengy is also a key player in renewable gases (biomethane, hydrogen, syngas) and geothermal energy (power generation and heat/cold production). www.storengy.com

Media contact:

Monet + Associés from Storengy

Elsa Esteves

  • : ee@monet-rp.comTél : 06 50 41 34 15
  • : storengy-communication-externe@storengy.com

2

Disclaimer

Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 06:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
