Maire Tecnimont S p A : The Treasury Share Buyback Program dedicated to the second Cycle of the “2020-2022 Maire Tecnimont Group Employees Share Ownership Plan” has been completed
06/27/2022 | 05:16am EDT
COMPLETATO IL PROGRAMMA DI ACQUISTO DI AZIONI PROPRIE A SERVIZIO DEL SECONDO CICLO (2021) DEL "PIANO DI AZIONARIATO DIFFUSO2020-2022PER DIPENDENTI DEL GRUPPO MAIRE TECNIMONT"
Milano, 27 giugno 2022 - Nell'ambito del programma di acquisto di azioni proprie, di cui all'art. 5 del Regolamento (UE) n. 596/2014 (la "MAR"), comunicato al mercato in data 17 giugno 2022 ed avviato in data 20 giugno 2022 per massime n. 1.000.000 azioni ordinarie (il "Programma") a servizio del Secondo Ciclo (2021) del "Piano di azionariato diffuso 2020- 2022 per dipendenti del Gruppo Maire Tecnimont" adottato dalla Società (il "Piano"), Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. (la "Società " o "Maire Tecnimont") comunica - ai sensi e per gli effetti dell'art. 2, paragrafo 3 del Regolamento Delegato (UE) n. 2016/1052 della Commissione dell'8 marzo 2016 (il "Regolamento UE 1052") - di aver acquistato sul mercato Euronext Milan organizzato e gestito da Borsa Italiana S.p.A., nel periodo compreso tra il 20 giugno 2022 e il 23 giugno 2022 inclusi, complessive n. 1.000.000 azioni proprie (corrispondenti allo 0,304% del numero complessivo di azioni ordinarie della Società in circolazione), al prezzo medio ponderato di Euro 2,915 per un controvalore titoli complessivo pari a Euro 2.914.941,15.
Si informa che le azioni a servizio del Piano sono state acquistate e, pertanto, il relativo Programma è stato completato.
Sulla base delle informazioni fornite da Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., intermediario abilitato incaricato di effettuare gli acquisti oggetto del presente comunicato, si riporta qui di seguito il riepilogo delle operazioni, su base giornaliera, in forma aggregata:
Data operazione
Numero
Prezzo medio
Controvalore
azioni
(euro)
(euro)
acquistate
20 giugno 2022
265.000
2,896850
767.665,25
21 giugno 2022
245.000
2,972440
728.247,80
22 giugno 2022
260.000
2,906030
755.567,80
23 giugno 2022
230.000
2,884610
663.460,30
In conformità all'art. 2, paragrafo 3 del Regolamento UE 1052, in allegato al presente comunicato si riportano, in forma dettagliata e su base giornaliera, le informazioni relative alle operazioni di acquisto compiute nel periodo sopra indicato.
Tali informazioni sono altresì pubblicate sul sito web della Società www.mairetecnimont.com(Sezione "Investitori" - "Comunicati stampa" - "Comunicati stampa Buy Back") per un periodo di cinque anni.
Alla luce degli acquisti effettuati e delle azioni proprie già in portafoglio prima dell'avvio del Programma, alla data odierna la Società detiene numero 1.175.566 azioni proprie.
Maire Tecnimont S.p.A.
Maire Tecnimont S.p.A., società quotata alla Borsa di Milano, è a capo di un gruppo industriale leader in ambito internazionale nella trasformazione delle risorse naturali (ingegneria impiantistica nel downstream oil & gas, con competenze tecnologiche ed esecutive). Con la propria controllata NextChem opera nel campo della chimica verde e delle tecnologie a supporto della transizione energetica. Il Gruppo Maire Tecnimont è presente in circa 45 paesi, conta circa 50 società operative e un organico di circa 9.300
THE TREASURY SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM DEDICATED TO THE SECOND CYCLE (2021) OF THE "2020-2022MAIRE TECNIMONT GROUP EMPLOYEES SHARE OWNERSHIP PLAN" HAS BEEN COMPLETED
Milan, 27 June 2022 - Under the buyback program of treasury shares referred to Art. 5 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) of 8 March 2016 no. 596/2014 (the "MAR"), announced to the market on 17 June 2022 and launched on 20 June 2022 for a maximum number of 1,000,000 ordinary shares (the "Program") dedicated to the Second Cycle (2021) of the "2020-2022Maire Tecnimont Group Employees Share Ownership Plan" adopted by the Company (the "Plan"), Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. (the "Company" or "Maire Tecnimont") announces - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 2 paragraph 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "1052 EU Regulation") - to have acquired on the Euronext Milan market organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 20 June 2022 to 23 June 2022 included, total no. 1,000,000 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.304% of the total number of ordinary shares of the Company in circulation), at a weighted average price of Euro 2.915 for a total counter-value of Euro 2,914,941.15.
It should be noted that all the Treasury Shares dedicated to the Plan have been purchased; therefore, the related Program has been completed.
Here below is reported the summary of the daily operations, in aggregate form, prepared on the basis of information provided by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback mentioned in the present press release:
Transaction date
Number of
Average price
Countervalue
purchased
(euro)
(euro)
shares
20 June 2022
265,000
2.896850
767,665.25
21 June 2022
245,000
2.972440
728,247.80
22 June 2022
260,000
2.906030
755,567.80
23 June 2022
230,000
2.884610
663,460.30
In accordance with the provisions of Article 2 paragraph 3 of the UE Regulation 1052, detailed information of the daily buying-in operations
carried out in the above-mentioned period is included in the attachment to this press release.
This information is also published on the Company's website, www.mairetecnimont.com(Section "Investors" - "Press Release" - "Press Release Buy Back") for a five-year period.
In the light of the purchases made and of the treasury shares already in the portfolio before the launch of the Program, on today's date the Company holds no. 1,175,566 treasury shares.
Maire Tecnimont S.p.A., listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, heads an industrial group which leads the global natural resource processing industry (downstream oil & gas plant engineering, with technological and executive expertise). Its subsidiary NextChem operates in the field of green chemicals and technologies in support of the energy transition. The Maire Tecnimont Group operates in 45 countries, through 50 companies and about 9,300 people. For further information: www.mairetecnimont.com.
Group Media Relations
Investor Relations
Carlo Nicolais, Tommaso Verani
Riccardo Guglielmetti
Tel +39 026313 7603
Tel +39 02 6313-7823
mediarelations@mairetecnimont.it
investor-relations@mairetecnimont.it
Codice
Codice identificativo
Data
Ora operazione
Prezzo
Codice
Numero
Nome dell'Emittente
Nome dell'Intermediario
identificativo
Quantità
identificativo
Valuta
identificativo
strumenti finanziari
operazione
(CET)
per unità
dell'Intermediario
Mercato
operazione
-
-
-
-
-
-
Buy/Sell
-
-
-
-
-
Name of the Issuer
Name of the Broker
Identity code of
Identity code of the
Day of the
Hour of the
Quantity
Price per
Identity code
Currency
Reference number
the Broker
financial
unit
of
of the transaction
instrument
Transaction
transaction (CET)
the Market
MAIRE TECNIMONT
IntesaSanpaolo Spa
IT1105
IT0004931058
6/20/2022
9:34:42
Buy
1000
2.8680
MTA
EUR
2aBjxPvVr
MAIRE TECNIMONT
IntesaSanpaolo Spa
IT1105
IT0004931058
6/20/2022
9:34:42
Buy
1700
2.8700
MTA
EUR
2aBjxPvVs
MAIRE TECNIMONT
IntesaSanpaolo Spa
IT1105
IT0004931058
6/20/2022
9:34:42
Buy
916
2.8700
MTA
EUR
2aBjxPvVt
MAIRE TECNIMONT
IntesaSanpaolo Spa
IT1105
IT0004931058
6/20/2022
9:34:42
Buy
1000
2.8720
MTA
EUR
2aBjxPvVu
MAIRE TECNIMONT
IntesaSanpaolo Spa
IT1105
IT0004931058
6/20/2022
9:34:42
Buy
765
2.8720
MTA
EUR
2aBjxPvVv
MAIRE TECNIMONT
IntesaSanpaolo Spa
IT1105
IT0004931058
6/20/2022
9:34:42
Buy
1400
2.8720
MTA
EUR
2aBjxPvVw
MAIRE TECNIMONT
IntesaSanpaolo Spa
IT1105
IT0004931058
6/20/2022
9:34:42
Buy
916
2.8720
MTA
EUR
2aBjxPvVx
MAIRE TECNIMONT
IntesaSanpaolo Spa
IT1105
IT0004931058
6/20/2022
9:34:42
Buy
333
2.8720
MTA
EUR
2aBjxPvVy
MAIRE TECNIMONT
IntesaSanpaolo Spa
IT1105
IT0004931058
6/20/2022
9:34:42
Buy
916
2.8740
MTA
EUR
2aBjxPvVz
MAIRE TECNIMONT
IntesaSanpaolo Spa
IT1105
IT0004931058
6/20/2022
9:34:42
Buy
790
2.8740
MTA
EUR
2aBjxPvW0
MAIRE TECNIMONT
IntesaSanpaolo Spa
IT1105
IT0004931058
6/20/2022
9:34:42
Buy
3121
2.8740
MTA
EUR
2aBjxPvW1
MAIRE TECNIMONT
IntesaSanpaolo Spa
IT1105
IT0004931058
6/20/2022
9:34:42
Buy
20000
2.8740
MTA
EUR
2aBjxPvW2
MAIRE TECNIMONT
IntesaSanpaolo Spa
IT1105
IT0004931058
6/20/2022
9:34:42
Buy
5000
2.8740
MTA
EUR
2aBjxPvW3
MAIRE TECNIMONT
IntesaSanpaolo Spa
IT1105
IT0004931058
6/20/2022
9:34:42
Buy
1888
2.8740
MTA
EUR
2aBjxPvW4
MAIRE TECNIMONT
IntesaSanpaolo Spa
IT1105
IT0004931058
6/20/2022
9:34:42
Buy
255
2.8740
MTA
EUR
2aBjxPvW8
MAIRE TECNIMONT
IntesaSanpaolo Spa
IT1105
IT0004931058
6/20/2022
9:42:45
Buy
5000
2.8860
MTA
EUR
2aBjxPvkq
MAIRE TECNIMONT
IntesaSanpaolo Spa
IT1105
IT0004931058
6/20/2022
9:50:46
Buy
623
2.8900
MTA
EUR
2aBjxPvxg
MAIRE TECNIMONT
IntesaSanpaolo Spa
IT1105
IT0004931058
6/20/2022
9:50:46
Buy
3494
2.8900
MTA
EUR
2aBjxPvxh
