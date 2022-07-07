Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Maire Tecnimont S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MT   IT0004931058

MAIRE TECNIMONT S.P.A.

(MT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:14 2022-07-07 am EDT
2.534 EUR   +1.85%
06/29New Contracts Awarded to Maire Tecnimont Amounting to Approximately $96M
AQ
06/28MAIRE TECNIMONT S P A : Group awarded new contracts for approximately USD 96 million
PU
06/27MAIRE TECNIMONT S P A : The Treasury Share Buyback Program dedicated to the second Cycle of the “2020-2022 Maire Tecnimont Group Employees Share Ownership Plan” has been completed
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Maire Tecnimont S p A : awarded USD300 MN low-carbon ammonia synloop EPC project in the Gcc Region

07/07/2022 | 02:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

No. 25 - 07.07.2022

MAIRE TECNIMONT AWARDED USD300 MN LOW-CARBON AMMONIA SYNLOOP EPC PROJECT IN THE GCC REGION

  • Contract awarded for a 3,000 tons per day low carbon ammonia plant

Milan, 7 July 2022 - Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. announces that its subsidiary Tecnimont S.p.A., in cooperation with its sister company Nextchem S.p.A., has been awarded a Lump Sum Turn-Key EPC contract for a low-carbon ammonia Synloop facility to be built in the Gulf Cooperation Council region.

The contract value is approximately USD300 MN and its scope of work includes engineering activities, supply of all materials and equipment as well as construction activities. Tecnimont has been instructed to immediately start with the engineering work in relation to the project; the commencement of the procurement and construction works will be confirmed later this year when a final investment decision will be made. The project entails a 3,000 tons per day approximately (1 million tons per annum) low-carbon ammonia Synloop plant and completion of the project is expected by the second half of 2025.

Alessandro Bernini, Maire Tecnimont Group CEO, commented: "This strategic project is extremely important since it will provide a significant contribution to the energy transition of the GCC region by reducing the carbon footprint of the fertilizer value chain. It will also contribute to the steady expansion of our green energy business."

Maire Tecnimont S.p.A., listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, heads an industrial group which leads the global natural resource processing industry (downstream oil & gas plant engineering, with technological and executive expertise). Its subsidiary NextChem operates in the field of green chemicals and technologies in support of the energy transition. The Maire Tecnimont Group operates in 45 countries, through 50 companies and about 9,300 people. For further information: www.mairetecnimont.com.

Group Media Relations

Investor Relations

Carlo Nicolais, Tommaso Verani

Riccardo Guglielmetti

+39 02 63137603

Tel +39 02 6313-7823

mediarelations@mairetecnimont.it

investor-relations@mairetecnimont.it

Disclaimer

Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 06:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAIRE TECNIMONT S.P.A.
06/29New Contracts Awarded to Maire Tecnimont Amounting to Approximately $96M
AQ
06/28MAIRE TECNIMONT S P A : Group awarded new contracts for approximately USD 96 million
PU
06/27MAIRE TECNIMONT S P A : The Treasury Share Buyback Program dedicated to the second Cycle o..
PU
06/27MAIRE TECNIMONT S P A : Completato il programma di acquisto di azioni proprie a servizio d..
PU
06/17MAIRE TECNIMONT S P A : Launch of the treasury share buyback program dedicated to the seco..
PU
05/11Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
05/11TRANSCRIPT : Maire Tecnimont S.p.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 11, 2022
CI
05/11Maire Tecnimont to suspend Russian operations by June as sanctions weigh
RE
05/11TRANCHE UPDATE ON MAIRE TECNIMONT S. : MT)'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on April 30, 20..
CI
04/28MAIRE TECNIMONT S P A : New awards for an overall value of approximately 155 MN in the te..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 446 M 3 508 M 3 508 M
Net income 2022 94,5 M 96,2 M 96,2 M
Net cash 2022 22,0 M 22,4 M 22,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,43x
Yield 2022 5,85%
Capitalization 815 M 829 M 829 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 6 477
Free-Float 44,2%
Chart MAIRE TECNIMONT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAIRE TECNIMONT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2,49 €
Average target price 3,86 €
Spread / Average Target 55,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Bernini Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Fabrizio di Amato Chairman
Franco Rossi Galante Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franco Ghiringhelli SVP-Human Resources & Process Excellence, ICT
Pejman Djavdan President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAIRE TECNIMONT S.P.A.-37.69%829
VINCI-8.88%47 917
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED7.00%33 895
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-17.86%27 729
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED6.74%22 014
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED-6.13%18 326