Maire Tecnimont S p A : awarded USD300 MN low-carbon ammonia synloop EPC project in the Gcc Region

Press Release

No. 25 - 07.07.2022

MAIRE TECNIMONT AWARDED USD300 MN LOW-CARBON AMMONIA SYNLOOP EPC PROJECT IN THE GCC REGION

Contract awarded for a 3,000 tons per day low carbon ammonia plant

Milan, 7 July 2022 - Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. announces that its subsidiary Tecnimont S.p.A., in cooperation with its sister company Nextchem S.p.A., has been awarded a Lump Sum Turn-Key EPC contract for a low-carbon ammonia Synloop facility to be built in the Gulf Cooperation Council region.

The contract value is approximately USD300 MN and its scope of work includes engineering activities, supply of all materials and equipment as well as construction activities. Tecnimont has been instructed to immediately start with the engineering work in relation to the project; the commencement of the procurement and construction works will be confirmed later this year when a final investment decision will be made. The project entails a 3,000 tons per day approximately (1 million tons per annum) low-carbon ammonia Synloop plant and completion of the project is expected by the second half of 2025.

Alessandro Bernini, Maire Tecnimont Group CEO, commented: "This strategic project is extremely important since it will provide a significant contribution to the energy transition of the GCC region by reducing the carbon footprint of the fertilizer value chain. It will also contribute to the steady expansion of our green energy business."

Maire Tecnimont S.p.A., listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, heads an industrial group which leads the global natural resource processing industry (downstream oil & gas plant engineering, with technological and executive expertise). Its subsidiary NextChem operates in the field of green chemicals and technologies in support of the energy transition. The Maire Tecnimont Group operates in 45 countries, through 50 companies and about 9,300 people. For further information: www.mairetecnimont.com.