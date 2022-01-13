Log in
    MT   IT0004931058

MAIRE TECNIMONT S.P.A.

(MT)
Maire Tecnimont S p A : awarded approx. 250 MN EPC contract by Covestro for a new aniline plant in Belgium

01/13/2022
Press Release

No 02 -13.01.2022

MAIRE TECNIMONT AWARDED APPROX. €250 MN EPC CONTRACT BY COVESTRO FOR A NEW ANILINE PLANT IN BELGIUM

Milan, 13 January 2022- Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. announces that its subsidiary Tecnimont S.p.A. has been awarded an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract by Covestro for a new aniline plant in Antwerp, Belgium.

Covestro is one of the world's leading polymer companies, focusing on the manufacturing of high-tech polymer materials and the development of innovative, sustainable solutions for products used in many areas of daily life.

The project will realize a substantial additional aniline production capacity to the existing Covestro site in Antwerp. The project comprises all the necessary prerequisites to produce the final products, including raw materials, infrastructure, and product logistics.

The contract will be executed on a lump sum basis and has a value of approximately €250 million. The project's mechanical completion is expected by 2024. The new unit will be based on state-of-the-art technologies aimed at ensuring the highest standards in terms of process safety and energy efficiency.

The Antwerp site is Covestro's European hub for aniline, and benefits from attractive infrastructure and logistics with direct access to the necessary raw materials. Aniline is an important starting material for numerous chemical products including methylene diphenyl diisocyanate, which is used to produce rigid foam for thermal insulation in buildings and in the refrigeration chain, among other uses.

Pierroberto Folgiero, Maire Tecnimont Group Chief Executive officer, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome the new year with this important award that will start a great relationship with an innovative player such as Covestro, leveraging our technological know-howand commitment to ensure state-of-the-artenvironment and process safety standards. This award also strengthens our industrial footprint in Europe, and in particular in the Antwerp industrial area, one of Europe's top strategic high-densityprocessing district where we are already working on

Maire Tecnimont SpA

REGISTERED OFFICE

Viale Castello della Magliana, 27, 00148 Rome, Italy T +39 06 412235300 F +39 06412235610 Operational headquarters

Via Gaetano de Castillia 6a, 20124 Milan, Italy T +39 02 63131 F +39 02 63139777

Share Capital Euro 19,920,679.32 fully paid-in Tax, VAT and Rome Company Registration Office No.: 07673571001 www.mairetecnimont.com

several high-end projects to unlock greater value in the transformation of natural resources".

Maire Tecnimont S.p.A.

Maire Tecnimont S.p.A., a company listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, heads an international industrial group that is a leader in the transformation of natural resources (plant engineering in downstream oil & gas, with technological and execution expertise). Through its subsidiary NextChem, it operates in the field of green chemistry and the technologies to support the energy transition. Maire Tecnimont Group operates in about 45 countries, through approximately 50 operative companies and about 9,100 people. For more information: www.mairetecnimont.com.

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Carlo Nicolais, Tommaso Verani

Riccardo Guglielmetti

Tel +39 02 6313-7603

Tel +39 02 6313 7823

mediarelations@mairetecnimont.it

investor-relations@mairetecnimont.it

Disclaimer

Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 10:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
