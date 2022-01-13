Maire Tecnimont S p A : awarded approx. 250 MN EPC contract by Covestro for a new aniline plant in Belgium

Press Release

No 02 -13.01.2022

MAIRE TECNIMONT AWARDED APPROX. €250 MN EPC CONTRACT BY COVESTRO FOR A NEW ANILINE PLANT IN BELGIUM

Milan, 13 January 2022- Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. announces that its subsidiary Tecnimont S.p.A. has been awarded an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract by Covestro for a new aniline plant in Antwerp, Belgium.

Covestro is one of the world's leading polymer companies, focusing on the manufacturing of high-tech polymer materials and the development of innovative, sustainable solutions for products used in many areas of daily life.

The project will realize a substantial additional aniline production capacity to the existing Covestro site in Antwerp. The project comprises all the necessary prerequisites to produce the final products, including raw materials, infrastructure, and product logistics.

The contract will be executed on a lump sum basis and has a value of approximately €250 million. The project's mechanical completion is expected by 2024. The new unit will be based on state-of-the-art technologies aimed at ensuring the highest standards in terms of process safety and energy efficiency.

The Antwerp site is Covestro's European hub for aniline, and benefits from attractive infrastructure and logistics with direct access to the necessary raw materials. Aniline is an important starting material for numerous chemical products including methylene diphenyl diisocyanate, which is used to produce rigid foam for thermal insulation in buildings and in the refrigeration chain, among other uses.

Pierroberto Folgiero, Maire Tecnimont Group Chief Executive officer, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome the new year with this important award that will start a great relationship with an innovative player such as Covestro, leveraging our technological know-howand commitment to ensure state-of-the-artenvironment and process safety standards. This award also strengthens our industrial footprint in Europe, and in particular in the Antwerp industrial area, one of Europe's top strategic high-densityprocessing district where we are already working on