    MT   IT0004931058

MAIRE TECNIMONT S.P.A.

(MT)
Maire Tecnimont S p A : awarded three EPC contracts worth USD 3.5 billion by Borouge in Abu Dhabi, UAE

12/05/2021 | 07:22am EST
Press release

No 39 - 05.12.2021

MAIRE TECNIMONT AWARDED THREE EPC CONTRACTS WORTH USD 3.5 BILLION BY BOROUGE IN ABU DHABI, UAE

  • Tecnimont S.p.A. has been awarded three EPC Lump Sum Turn-Key contracts
  • The contracts relate to three packages of the fourth phase expansion of Borouge's petrochemical complex in Ruwais

Milan, 5 December 2021 - Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. announces that its subsidiary Tecnimont S.p.A. has signed with Abu Dhabi Polymers Company Ltd. (Borouge) three EPC contracts relating to the world-class fourth expansion phase (Borouge 4) of the Ruwais polyolefins complex in Ruwais, located about 240 km west of Abu Dhabi City (Abu Dhabi, UAE).

Borouge is a joint venture between the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), one of the world's major oil and gas companies and a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals group wholly owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and Austria based Borealis, one of the world's leading providers of advanced and circular polyolefin solutions.

The overall value of the three contracts, awarded on the basis of a competitive bidding process, is approximately USD 3.5 billion.

The three EPC Lump Sum turnkey contracts relate to the execution of three packages of the Borouge 4 project: the "polyolefin units package", which includes two polyethylene units with a capacity of 700,000 tons per year each, and 1-hexene1 unit; the "cross-linkablepolyethylene2 unit package"; the "utilities and offsites package", which includes the utilities and offsites units for the whole Borouge 4 project. The project's scope of work entails complete engineering services, equipment and material supply, erection and construction activities, commissioning and start up assistance. The completion in expected by 2025. Once the project is completed, the Ruwais complex will be the world's largest single-site polyolefin facility.

Maire Tecnimont Group has been supporting the UAE to create value by developing its energy transformation industry since the late 90s, with the first

1 A value-added olefin, mainly used in the production of polyethylene

2 A form of polyethylene with very high resistance used predominantly in pipework systems such as domestic water and cooling systems, and electric cables insulation, as well as for chemical transportation.

Maire Tecnimont SpA

REGISTERED OFFICE

Viale Castello della Magliana, 27, 00148 Rome, Italy T +39 06 412235300 F +39 06412235610 Operative Headquarters

Via Gaetano de Castillia 6a, 20124 Milan, Italy T +39 02 63131 F +39 02 63139777

Share Capital € 19.920.679,32, fully paid-up Tax Code, VAT number and Rome Company register number: 07673571001 www.mairetecnimont.com

Borouge polyolefin complex (Borouge 1) completed in 2001. After three additional expansion projects in 2007, 2010 and 2018 (Borouge 2, Borouge 3, and PP5, respectively), the Group has completed the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) services for the Borouge 4 project in 2020. Maire Tecnimont Group, leveraging its NextPlant portfolio of digital solutions, actively worked right from the FEED stage with Borouge's team to transform their business requirements into executable digital initiatives: this will ensure excellent EPC execution and improve the operation and maintenance of the new facilities since their inception, in order to make Borouge 4 a "future-ready" industrial complex.

Pierroberto Folgiero, Maire Tecnimont Group Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We feel really honored to continue this historical, very fruitful and mutually beneficial relationship with a global leading player such as Borouge, complementing Adnoc and Borealis' industrial vision with our technological know-howand capability of managing the complexity of very large and innovative projects. Our portfolio of digital solutions combined with our technology-drivenprocess expertise will ensure the highest plant assets' optimization and the best environmentally performing standards. As one of our greatest achievements, these three contracts confirm our global leadership in polyolefins and represent additional evidence of our value proposition's reliability, when it comes to support clients in transforming natural resources into value-addedindustrial applications for everyday-life".

Maire Tecnimont S.p.A.

Maire Tecnimont S.p.A., listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, heads an industrial group which leads the global natural resource transformation market (downstream oil & gas plant engineering, with technological and executive expertise). Its subsidiary NextChem operates in the field of green chemicals and technologies in support of the energy transition. The Maire Tecnimont Group operates in approx. 45 countries, though approx. 50 operative companies and about 9,100 people. For further information: www.mairetecnimont.it - www.nextchem.it

Group Media Relations

Investor Relations

Carlo Nicolais, Tommaso Verani

Riccardo Guglielmetti

Tel +39 026313 7603

Tel +39 02 6313-7823

mediarelations@mairetecnimont.it

investor-relations@mairetecnimont.it

2

Disclaimer

Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 12:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
