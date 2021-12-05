Maire Tecnimont S p A : awarded three EPC contracts worth USD 3.5 billion by Borouge in Abu Dhabi, UAE

Press release

No 39 - 05.12.2021

MAIRE TECNIMONT AWARDED THREE EPC CONTRACTS WORTH USD 3.5 BILLION BY BOROUGE IN ABU DHABI, UAE

Tecnimont S.p.A. has been awarded three EPC Lump Sum Turn-Key contracts

Turn-Key contracts The contracts relate to three packages of the fourth phase expansion of Borouge's petrochemical complex in Ruwais

Milan, 5 December 2021 - Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. announces that its subsidiary Tecnimont S.p.A. has signed with Abu Dhabi Polymers Company Ltd. (Borouge) three EPC contracts relating to the world-class fourth expansion phase (Borouge 4) of the Ruwais polyolefins complex in Ruwais, located about 240 km west of Abu Dhabi City (Abu Dhabi, UAE).

Borouge is a joint venture between the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), one of the world's major oil and gas companies and a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals group wholly owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and Austria based Borealis, one of the world's leading providers of advanced and circular polyolefin solutions.

The overall value of the three contracts, awarded on the basis of a competitive bidding process, is approximately USD 3.5 billion.

The three EPC Lump Sum turnkey contracts relate to the execution of three packages of the Borouge 4 project: the "polyolefin units package", which includes two polyethylene units with a capacity of 700,000 tons per year each, and 1-hexene1 unit; the "cross-linkablepolyethylene2 unit package"; the "utilities and offsites package", which includes the utilities and offsites units for the whole Borouge 4 project. The project's scope of work entails complete engineering services, equipment and material supply, erection and construction activities, commissioning and start up assistance. The completion in expected by 2025. Once the project is completed, the Ruwais complex will be the world's largest single-site polyolefin facility.

Maire Tecnimont Group has been supporting the UAE to create value by developing its energy transformation industry since the late 90s, with the first

1 A value-added olefin, mainly used in the production of polyethylene

2 A form of polyethylene with very high resistance used predominantly in pipework systems such as domestic water and cooling systems, and electric cables insulation, as well as for chemical transportation.