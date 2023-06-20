Advanced search
    MT   IT0004931058

MAIRE TECNIMONT S.P.A.

(MT)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-20 am EDT
3.360 EUR   -0.41%
01:24pMaire Tecnimont S P A : expands its presence in the UK with a new office in London
PU
11:56aMore selling; BPER Bank shines in Milan.
AN
05:50aStock exchanges in the red after macro from the Eurozone
AN
Maire Tecnimont S p A : expands its presence in the UK with a new office in London

06/20/2023 | 01:24pm EDT
London, June 20, 2023 - MAIRE Group today held the opening of its new office in Mayfair, in London, to enhance its ability to support its increasing global operations, in line with the new ten-year strategic plan of the Group.

MAIRE is present in UK since 2014 through its subsidiary Met T&S. The new office in Mayfair expands Maire's footprint in the city, together with the operating office in Hammersmith, West London.

Met T&S can count on 330 professionals of different nationalities to support the Group's projects all over the world.

These offices in the UK represent a strategic hub across the United States, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and South Asia, leveraging on a knowledge base of more than 12,000 professional profiles. The UK offices acts also as a networking platform for the international entrepreneurial and financial communities.

The new office opening was attended by Mr. Fabrizio Di Amato, Chairman of MAIRE Group, and Mr. Inigo Lambertini, Italian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, among other representatives of MAIRE's top management.

Mr. Fabrizio Di Amato, Chairman of MAIRE Group said: "Strengthening MAIRE's presence in the UK is further evidence of our effort to grow in the management of our best professionals all over the world, as well as to foster and consolidate relationships with energy transition customers and the financial community as a whole".

Mr. Inigo Lambertini, Italian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, said: "We are glad to have MAIRE among the most important Italy's companies based in UK, representing our "made in Italy" of technology and engineering for the energy transition".

Disclaimer

Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 17:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 4 022 M 4 386 M 4 386 M
Net income 2023 111 M 121 M 121 M
Net Debt 2023 13,6 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,1x
Yield 2023 4,42%
Capitalization 1 108 M 1 209 M 1 209 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
EV / Sales 2024 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 6 717
Free-Float 43,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3,37 €
Average target price 4,60 €
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Bernini Director, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Fabio Fritelli Chief Financial Officer
Fabrizio di Amato Chairman
Franco Rossi Galante Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franco Ghiringhelli SVP-Group HR, ICT, Organization & Procurement
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAIRE TECNIMONT S.P.A.8.77%1 211
VINCI13.69%65 390
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED14.18%40 541
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED7.55%34 608
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.30.49%26 995
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED31.65%24 237
