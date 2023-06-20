Maire Tecnimont S p A : expands its presence in the UK with a new office in London

London, June 20, 2023 - MAIRE Group today held the opening of its new office in Mayfair, in London, to enhance its ability to support its increasing global operations, in line with the new ten-year strategic plan of the Group.

MAIRE is present in UK since 2014 through its subsidiary Met T&S. The new office in Mayfair expands Maire's footprint in the city, together with the operating office in Hammersmith, West London.

Met T&S can count on 330 professionals of different nationalities to support the Group's projects all over the world.

These offices in the UK represent a strategic hub across the United States, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and South Asia, leveraging on a knowledge base of more than 12,000 professional profiles. The UK offices acts also as a networking platform for the international entrepreneurial and financial communities.

The new office opening was attended by Mr. Fabrizio Di Amato, Chairman of MAIRE Group, and Mr. Inigo Lambertini, Italian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, among other representatives of MAIRE's top management.

Mr. Fabrizio Di Amato, Chairman of MAIRE Group said: "Strengthening MAIRE's presence in the UK is further evidence of our effort to grow in the management of our best professionals all over the world, as well as to foster and consolidate relationships with energy transition customers and the financial community as a whole".

Mr. Inigo Lambertini, Italian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, said: "We are glad to have MAIRE among the most important Italy's companies based in UK, representing our "made in Italy" of technology and engineering for the energy transition".