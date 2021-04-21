Maire Tecnimont S p A : Group signs MoU to develop biopolymer plant project in the Russian Federation

Press Release

No. 15 - 21.04.2021

MAIRE TECNIMONT GROUP SIGNS MOU TO DEVELOP

BIOPOLYMER PLANT PROJECT IN THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION

Milan, 21 April 2021 - Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. announces that its subsidiaries NextChem and MET Development have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with MC TAIF JSC (TAIF) today to co-develop a new biodegradable polymer plant in the Republic of Tatarstan (Russian Federation), using NextChem's know-how and MET Development's project development capabilities.

TAIF is the largest industrial investment company in Tatarstan, engaged in Oil and Gas, Chemistry, Petrochemistry and Energy. Under the agreement, TAIF and Maire Tecnimont Group's subsidiaries will jointly assess and evaluate the biopolymer plant opportunity in order to establish the fundamentals of the joint development collaboration between the Parties. NextChem will be selected to provide its expertise and know-how to carry out the FEED (Front End Engineering Design) and EPC activities for the realization of the biopolymer plant. Maire Tecnimont Group will bring technological solutions and the best know-how for project development and execution, relying on its portfolio of technologies as well as its strong capabilities as an end-to-end developer of large-scale complex projects.

Pierroberto Folgiero, Maire Tecnimont Group and NextChem Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Our Group can boast a very long-term,mutually beneficial cooperation with TAIF, which dates back to the 1970s. Today, we are enthusiastic to put our technological and entrepreneurial mindset at the service of such a prominent partner, to support the industrialization of the green economy in Tatarstan. This agreement is another tangible achievement of our project development strategy in green chemistry, as we are best equipped to assist our clients at the very early stage of their strategic investment initiatives in the energy transition sector, also by leveraging on our Group's synergies".