Maire Tecnimont S p A : Launch of the treasury share buyback program dedicated to the compensation or incentive plans based on Maire Tecnimont shares adopted by the company

Press Release

n. 14 - 16.04.2021

LAUNCH OF THE TREASURY SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM DEDICATED TO THE COMPENSATION OR INCENTIVE PLANS BASED ON MAIRE TECNIMONT SHARES ADOPTED BY THE COMPANY

Milan, 16 April 2021 - Pursuant to Art. 144-bis of the Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999 (the "Issuers' Regulation") as well as to Art. 2, paragraph 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "1052 EU Regulation"), Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. (the "Company" or "Maire Tecnimont") announces the launch on 21st April 2021 of the treasury share buyback program (the "Program"), pursuant to Art. 5 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) of 8 March 2016

596/2014 (the " MAR "), dedicated to compensation or incentive plans based on Maire Tecnimont shares adopted by the Company.

The Program - lunched in accordance with the resolution passed by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 15 April 2021 that authorized the purchase and the disposal of treasury shares for 18 months - shall be carried out, under the safe harbor provided for by the MAR, in accordance with the following terms and conditions: