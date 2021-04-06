Log in
Maire Tecnimont S p A : strengthens its footprint in Nigeria with a contract worth about USD 1.5 billion by NNPC

04/06/2021 | 07:28am EDT
Press Release

No. 10 - 06.04.2021

MAIRE TECNIMONT STRENGTHENS ITS FOOTPRINT IN NIGERIA WITH A CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT USD 1.5 BILLION BY NNPC

  • EPC contract signed for the rehabilitation works of the Port Harcourt Refinery Complex

Milan, 06 April 2021 - Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. announces that its subsidiary Tecnimont S.p.A. has been awarded a contract by the Federal Executive Council to carry out Rehabilitation works for the Port Harcourt Refinery Company Limited, located in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, in Nigeria, which is a subsidiary of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC).

The overall contract's value is about USD 1.5 billion. The project entails engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) activities for a full rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery complex, aimed at restoring the complex to a minimum of 90% of its nameplate capacity. The complex is composed of two refineries totaling an overall capacity of approximately 210,000 bpd (barrels per day). The project will be delivered in phases from 24 and 32 months and the final stage will be completed in 44 months from the award date.

Pierroberto Folgiero, Maire Tecnimont Group Chief Executive Officer, commented: "With this great result we confirm the soundness of our business strategy on geography diversification, as one of its key elements is to grow and assist our clients in their revamping initiatives, leveraging on our technological know-howto ensure more efficient and environmentally better performing processes and products. It represents a testament of our technological DNA, as we are strongly increasing our focus on initiatives for the modernization of the refining sector, such as these strategic rehabilitation works. Moreover, we enhance our footprint in Nigeria and in Sub-SaharanAfrica, a market with excellent downstream prospects given its demographics and the necessity to unlock greater added value from the transformation of natural resources. We are eager to keep on supporting a leading player in the area such as NNPC to develop Africa's downstream sector."

Maire Tecnimont SpA

REGISTERED OFFICE

Viale Castello della Magliana, 27, 00148 Rome, Italy T +39 06 412235300 F +39 06412235610 Operative Headquarters

Via Gaetano de Castillia 6a, 20124 Milan, Italy T +39 02 63131 F +39 02 63139777

Share Capital € 19.920.679,32, fully paid-up Tax Code, VAT number and Rome Company register number: 07673571001 www.mairetecnimont.com

1

Press Release

No. 10 - 06.04.2021

Maire Tecnimont S.p.A.

Maire Tecnimont S.p.A., listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, heads an industrial group which leads the global natural resource conversion market (downstream oil & gas plant engineering, with technological and executive expertise). Its subsidiary NextChem operates in the field of green chemicals and technologies in support of the energy transition. The Maire Tecnimont Group operates in approx. 45 countries, though approx. 50 operative companies and about 9,000 people. For further information: www.mairetecnimont.it www.nextchem.com

Group Media Relations

Investor Relations

Carlo Nicolais, Tommaso Verani

Riccardo Guglielmetti

+39 02 63137603

Tel +39 02 6313-7823

mediarelations@mairetecnimont.it

investor-relations@mairetecnimont.it

2

Disclaimer

Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 11:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
