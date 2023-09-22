(Alliance News) - Maire Tecnimont Spa announced Friday that the interest rate of the bonds to 2028 will be 6.50 percent gross per annum.

Taking into account the interest rate and the issue price of 100 percent of the nominal value, the yield at issuance of the bonds will be 6.50 percent gross per annum. In addition, there is a maximum interest rate increase of 0.50 percent in case of failure to achieve specific CO2 emission reduction targets as of December 31, 2025.

The bond will have a term of 5 years and will include the option of voluntary early redemption from the third year.

In addition, the company recalled that the public offering of the bonds, aimed at European institutional and retail investors in Italy and Luxembourg, is scheduled to begin on September 26.

Maire Tecnimont on Friday closed in the green by 1.0 percent at EUR3.75 per share.

