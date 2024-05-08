May 08, 2024 at 04:24 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Maire Tecnimont Spa on Wednesday disclosed that more than 2.3 million Maire Spa shares, corresponding to about 0.7 percent of the total number of ordinary shares, have been placed with institutional investors.

The price is EUR7.28 per share, for a total gross consideration of about EUR16.9 million.

The beneficiaries of the LTI Plan have assumed a lock-up commitment on the shares remaining from the placement for a period of 90 days, subject to the express consent of the Sole Bookrunner.

Maire Tecnimont's stock is down 4.8 percent at EUR7.30 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

