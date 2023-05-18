Maire Tecnimont wins deal to design $1.5 bln polypropylene plant in Vietnam

HANOI, May 18 (Reuters) - Vietnam's Stavian Quang Yen
Petrochemical JSC said on Thursday it had awarded a contract to
design a $1.5 billion polypropylene plant in the country to
Italian engineering group Maire Tecnimont.
The 10-month Front End Engineering Design contract signed on
the same day in Hanoi was for the development of the plant to be
built in the northern province of Quang Ninh, Stavian said in a
statement.
Stavian said earlier the plant would start commercial
operations from the fourth quarter of 2026 and would produce
600,000 tonnes of polypropylene annually to supply manufacturers
of home appliances, automobiles, electronics and medical
equipment.
Vietnam's demand for plastic raw materials, estimated at
eight million tonnes last year, is forecast to increase 6.6% a
year from now through 2025, Stavian chairman Dinh Duc Thang
said.
"Domestic supply is limited, leaving significant room for
development," Thang said in the statement.
(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Jan Harvey)