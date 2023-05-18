Advanced search
    MT   IT0004931058

MAIRE TECNIMONT S.P.A.

(MT)
08:56:51 2023-05-18
3.396 EUR   +1.01%
08:34aMaire Tecnimont wins deal to design $1.5 bln polypropylene plant in Vietnam
RE
07:57aMaire Tecnimont wins deal to design $1.5 bln polypropylene plant in Vietnam
RE
05/15Mib up timidly, Recordati leads list
AN
Maire Tecnimont wins deal to design $1.5 bln polypropylene plant in Vietnam

05/18/2023 | 08:34am EDT
HANOI, May 18 (Reuters) - Vietnam's Stavian Quang Yen Petrochemical JSC said on Thursday it had awarded a contract to design a $1.5 billion polypropylene plant in the country to Italian engineering group Maire Tecnimont.

The 10-month Front End Engineering Design contract signed on the same day in Hanoi was for the development of the plant to be built in the northern province of Quang Ninh, Stavian said in a statement.

Stavian said earlier the plant would start commercial operations from the fourth quarter of 2026 and would produce 600,000 tonnes of polypropylene annually to supply manufacturers of home appliances, automobiles, electronics and medical equipment.

Vietnam's demand for plastic raw materials, estimated at eight million tonnes last year, is forecast to increase 6.6% a year from now through 2025, Stavian chairman Dinh Duc Thang said.

"Domestic supply is limited, leaving significant room for development," Thang said in the statement. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2023
