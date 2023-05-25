Maire announces EUR40 million financing agreement

(Alliance News) - Maire Spa announced on Thursday that it has signed a new EUR40 million loan agreement with BPER Corporate & Investment Banking, backed by 80% of the amount by a guarantee granted by SACE Spa, in order to further strengthen the group's financial structure.

The loan is mainly intended to meet the financial needs - including investment in research and development and working capital - of parent company Maire and Tecnimont Spa, the group's main operating company based in Italy.

The loan, which matures in December 2028 and has a 3-year grace period, carries a rate equal to 3-month Euribor plus a margin of 1.7 percent per annum, plus the cost of the guarantee granted by SACE, and can be repaid in full or in part at any time without penalty.

Alessandro Bernini, managing director of Maire, commented, "This new transaction contributes to the diversification of our sources of financing and the optimization of our financial structure in line with the group's business development guidelines."

Maire Tecnimont on Thursday closed 0.8 percent in the red at EUR3.42 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

