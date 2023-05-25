Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Maire Tecnimont S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MT   IT0004931058

MAIRE TECNIMONT S.P.A.

(MT)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-25 am EDT
3.422 EUR   -0.75%
12:58pMaire announces EUR40 million financing agreement
AN
02:34aFutures up; standoff over U.S. debt continues
AN
05/24Milan black jersey; MPS thud on Mib.
AN
Maire announces EUR40 million financing agreement

05/25/2023 | 12:58pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Maire Spa announced on Thursday that it has signed a new EUR40 million loan agreement with BPER Corporate & Investment Banking, backed by 80% of the amount by a guarantee granted by SACE Spa, in order to further strengthen the group's financial structure.

The loan is mainly intended to meet the financial needs - including investment in research and development and working capital - of parent company Maire and Tecnimont Spa, the group's main operating company based in Italy.

The loan, which matures in December 2028 and has a 3-year grace period, carries a rate equal to 3-month Euribor plus a margin of 1.7 percent per annum, plus the cost of the guarantee granted by SACE, and can be repaid in full or in part at any time without penalty.

Alessandro Bernini, managing director of Maire, commented, "This new transaction contributes to the diversification of our sources of financing and the optimization of our financial structure in line with the group's business development guidelines."

Maire Tecnimont on Thursday closed 0.8 percent in the red at EUR3.42 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 4 022 M 4 328 M 4 328 M
Net income 2023 112 M 121 M 121 M
Net Debt 2023 13,6 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,2x
Yield 2023 4,32%
Capitalization 1 133 M 1 219 M 1 219 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
EV / Sales 2024 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 6 451
Free-Float 43,9%
Chart MAIRE TECNIMONT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAIRE TECNIMONT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3,45 €
Average target price 4,60 €
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Bernini Director, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Fabio Fritelli Chief Financial Officer
Fabrizio di Amato Chairman
Franco Rossi Galante Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franco Ghiringhelli SVP-Group HR, ICT, Organization & Procurement
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAIRE TECNIMONT S.P.A.11.15%1 219
VINCI16.26%65 638
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED4.70%37 136
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED7.73%34 772
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.16.88%24 180
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED32.01%24 136
