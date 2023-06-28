Today at 08:32 am

(Alliance News) - Maire Tecnimont Spa announced Wednesday that it has appointed independent nonexecutive director Isabella Maria Nova as a new member of its compensation committee.

Nova will work with Luigi Alfieri and the committee's chairman, Paolo Alberto De Angelis.

In addition, Maire's board appointed independent nonexecutive director Cristina Finocchi Mahne as the new lead independent director, effective today.

Maire Tecnimont's stock is up 2.2 percent at EUR3.43 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

