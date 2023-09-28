(Alliance News) - Maire Tecnimont Spa announced Thursday that the public offering of the "Senior Unsecured Sustainability-Linked Notes Due October 5, 2028" bonds launched on September 26 was closed early today, thanks to strong demand from institutional and retail investors that allowed the maximum amount of EUR200 million to be reached on the third day.

As part of the offering, bonds totaling EUR200 million were subscribed at an issue price of 100 percent of their par value, represented by 200,000 bonds with a par value of EUR1,000 each.

Alessandro Bernini, chief executive officer of Maire, commented, "The extraordinary success of the offering testifies to the strong appreciation for Maire's solidity and its concrete commitment to sustainability, which as of today is also deeply integrated into financial management. The trust shown by both institutional investors and savers is extremely satisfying for us and is further confirmation of the validity of our strategy as enablers of the energy transition."

Maire's stock rises 1.6 percent to EU3.77 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

