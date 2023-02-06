Advanced search
Maire grows in circular economy by taking over control of CatC

02/06/2023 | 12:48pm EST
(Alliance News) - Maire Tecnimont Spa announced on Monday that its subsidiary NextChem Spa has signed an agreement with Biorenova Spa to acquire, develop and industrialize its proprietary CatC technology, a continuous chemical recycling process for the recovery of monomers - basic components for the plastics value chain - with a high degree of purity from differentiated plastic waste, particularly polymethyl methacrylate.

NextChem intends to industrialize CatC in the Plexiglas market and then gradually expand its use to other value-added plastics, the technology being suitable for depolymerization of polystyrene, a widely used plastic with numerous industrial uses from food packaging to electronics and automotive, among others. In addition, further optimization of the technology would provide access to the broader polyolefin market.

CatC technology has been developed in Abruzzo, where the first commercial development plant has already been built. Monomer samples have been fully validated by potential customers. Once industrialized, CatC will provide a cost-effective and competitive alternative to other Plexiglas depolymerization technologies, since the monomers can be used directly without further treatment.

Biorenova is an innovative SME active in the development of proprietary circular economy technologies, particularly in the areas of material recovery through CatC technology and biological hydrogen production.

NextChem will hold a 51 percent stake in the new company, which owns the CatC technology. Biorenova will retain the remaining 49 percent. The closing, subject to conditions typical for this type of transaction, is scheduled for April 30, 2023.

"This acquisition is strategically significant as it allows the group to expand its technology portfolio and enter new markets. Expected revenues from this business are expected to grow gradually to reach a total amount of EUR30 million by 2028. After this period, revenues are expected to be expressed in the range of approximately EUR15-20 million per year," the company said.

NextChem, through the newco, will act as a technology licensor, a provider of high value-added process engineering and critical equipment.

Alessandro Bernini, managing director of Maire Tecnimont Group, commented, "With this agreement, we are further expanding the group's technology portfolio in depolymerization technologies, following our experience in chemical recycling. Progressively, we will apply this innovative technology to other value-added markets. This is another step forward for NextChem's circular district model, which integrates technologies for decarbonization and recycling, leveraging our leadership in the plastics value chain."

Maire Tecnimont's stock closed Monday up 0.6 percent to EUR3.70 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

