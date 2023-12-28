(Alliance News) - Maire Tecnimont Spa announced Thursday that its subsidiary Tecnimont has successfully achieved mechanical completion for old plant rehabilitation works for a subsidiary of Nigerian National Petroleum Company in Nigeria.

The rehabilitation work, awarded in April 2021 for a total value of USD1.5 billion, involves engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) activities with the aim of restoring the Port Harcourt complex's production capacity to at least 90 percent.

Alessandro Bernini, managing director of Maire Group, commented, "We are proud to have achieved this milestone by fully meeting local content requirements by employing 100 percent Nigerian subcontractors for the construction phase. Our technological expertise and engineering know-how enable Nigeria to revitalize natural resource management. This achievement required more than 9.5 million man-hours of work, with excellent performance in terms of health, safety and the environment, with no injuries resulting in absence from work. This project is a confirmation of the group's commitment to the sub-Saharan region."

Maire's stock on Thursday closed 0.4 percent in the red at EUR4.94 per share.

