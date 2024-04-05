April 05, 2024 at 05:40 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Maire Tecnimont Spa reported that it purchased 1.1 million of its own shares between April 2 and April 4.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR7.6940, for a total value of EUR8.4 million.

To date, the company holds 4.1 million treasury shares.

Maire Tecnimont's stock is down 0.8 percent at EUR7.55 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

