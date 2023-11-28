(Alliance News) - Maire Tecnimont Spa on Tuesday announced that it has made full early redemption of the 2024 bond, resulting in the delisting of the related bonds from the markets organized and managed by Borsa Italiana Spa and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The redemption price of EUR165.3 million corresponds to 100 percent of the bond's nominal amount, together with interest accrued since the last coupon payment date.

Maire Tecnimont on Tuesday closed 0.3 percent in the red at EUR4.44 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

