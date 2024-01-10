(Alliance News) - Maire Tecnimont Spa announced Wednesday that its subsidiary Nextchem has launched a new "e-Factory model for carbon-neutral chemistry."

The initiative is supported by the signing of a cooperation agreement with newcleo to develop, on an exclusive basis, a conceptual study for the production of carbon-neutral hydrogen using an innovative clean and safe nuclear technology.

Tecnimont - Integrated E&C Solutions business unit - will provide high-level consulting services for newcleo's project to build a power generation plant based on newcleo's LFR-AS-200 technology, a Small Modular Lead-cooled Fast Reactor fueled with MOX fuel, using Tecnimont's state-of-the-art modular approach to optimize construction and planning methodology, reducing time and cost.

This will enable the production of hydrogen from electrolysis and sustainable chemicals, including carbon-neutral ammonia, methanol, e-fuel and derivatives, in line with the recent EU decision to include innovative Gen-IV nuclear technology, such as newcleo, in the EU taxonomy of environmentally sustainable economic activities.

Alessandro Bernini, CEO of MAIRE, said, "With this agreement, Maire confirms its commitment to promoting decarbonization and green chemistry through a wide range of technological solutions. By creating carbon-neutral chemistry models based on safe, reliable and competitive energy, we provide industrial solutions to accelerate the energy transition."

Maire Tecnimont's stock is down 0.3 percent at ER4.84 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

