(Alliance News) - Maire Tecnimont Spa has announced that its subsidiaries, part of the Integrated E&C Solutions business unit, Tecnimont and Tecnimont Arabia Limited have been awarded two lump-sum turn-key EPC contracts related to the petrochemical expansion of the SATORP refinery-a JV composed of Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies-in Jubail, Saudi Arabia.

The petrochemical plant will enable the conversion of refinery gas and naphtha, as well as ethane and natural gasoline, into higher value-added chemicals.

The total value of the contracts is approximately USD2 billion.

The contracts cover the execution of two packages of the plant, namely the "Derivatives Units" package-which includes a butadiene extraction unit, an olefin extraction unit, a methyl tert-butyl ether unit, a selective butadiene hydrogenation unit a Pygas second-stage hydrogenation unit, and a benzene and toluene extraction unit--and the "High Density Polyethylene and Logistics Area" package, which includes two polyethylene units and related product handling facilities, the company explained in a note.

The scope of work includes all engineering services, supply of equipment and materials, construction, pre-commissioning and commissioning activities and will last for about four years.

These new contracts bring the group's total new order intake since the beginning of the year to more than EUR2.6 billion-including about EUR200 million related to the contract for a fertilizer plant in Egypt, subject to completion of the financial package by the customer.

"Given the significant business opportunities in the coming months, the group expects an excellent second half of 2023, an important driver for growth in FY2023 and beyond," the company concluded.

On Friday, Maire Tecnimont closed down 1.8 percent at EUR3.27 per share.

