(Alliance News) - Maire Tecnimont Spa on Tuesday announced that NextChem, through its subsidiary NextChem Tech, has signed a contract with Paul Wurth SA, an SMS group company, and Norsk e-Fuel AS for a licensing and engineering package related to NX CPO technology to be used in the first industrial-scale plant capable of producing SAF from green hydrogen and carbon dioxide in Mosjoen, Norway.

This will be the first plant developed by Norway's Norsk e-Fuel AS, a project development company backed by a group of shareholders, including Paul Wurth.

NextChem Tech will apply its proprietary NX CPO1 technology, an innovative and advanced process to produce synthesis gas by controlled partial oxidation through a very fast reaction. Applied to the production of synthetic fuels, this versatile technology helps improve carbon recovery efficiency.

Alessandro Bernini - CEO of Maire - commented, "We are proud to be part of this innovative technology initiative with the SMS group and Norsk e-Fuel, aimed at industrializing SAF production in Norway."

Maire Tecnimont on Tuesday trades in the green by 0.1 percent at EUR4.82 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.