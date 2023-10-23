(Alliance News) - Maire Tecnimont Spa announced Monday that it has won new contracts worth a total of about USD60 million in its Sustainable Technology Solutions business unit.

Specifically, the company points out in a note, STS was awarded licensing and equipment supply contracts for an "Ultra Low Energy" urea plant in China for customer Shandong Lianmeng Chemical Company.

The plant, with a capacity of 2,334 tons per day, will be located in Shouguang, Shandong Province in China, and will be the eighth global urea plant using the proprietary Ultra-Low Energy design licensed from Stamicarbon, NextChem's nitrogen fertilizer technology licensor.

The Ultra-Low Energy design enables a 35 percent reduction in steam consumption and a 16 percent decrease in cooling water use, making this energy savings unmatched in the market.

STS will also carry out a prefeasibility study for a major fertilizer producer in the Middle East to define the process configuration of a 450 mtpd green ammonia plant, which will be based on the proprietary Stami Green Ammonia technology.

In addition, NextChem has been awarded by a major customer to provide engineering and equipment work for the modification of an auxiliary system for an existing hydrogen unit that was designed and licensed in the past by KT-Kinetics Technologies, part of the IE&CS business unit, and is now to be modified to reduce its environmental impact.

These new contracts, about 40 percent of which were awarded in the third quarter, "represent a major achievement for the STS business unit, reinforcing Maire's position as a global technology player, and provide further evidence of the company's value proposition, one of the key factors in achieving its 10-year plan," the statement said.

Maire Tecnimont's stock is up 0.5 percent at EUR4.38 per share.

