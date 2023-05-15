To Maire licensing and engineering of green ammonia plant in U.S.

(Alliance News) - Maire Tecnimont Spa announced Monday that its subsidiary NextChem Holding, through Stamicarbon, has been awarded licensing and basic engineering contracts by a major North American fertilizer producer for a green ammonia plant with a capacity of 450 tons per day.

The plant, to be built in the U.S., with entry into operation in 2026, will produce green ammonia that will be used as feedstock for nitrogen-based fertilizers, using state-of-the-art Stami Green Ammonia technology.

Stami Green Ammonia, the main component for green fertilizer production, makes it possible to produce ammonia with low environmental impact from nature's elements, using electrolysis of water to obtain hydrogen and recovering nitrogen from air instead of the steam reforming process of fossil fuels.

"The combination of proprietary technology and engineering requirements for the development of small-scale green ammonia plants offered by Stamicarbon, the fertilizer technology licensor of NextChem Holding, is a sustainable and highly competitive alternative to conventional processes. This proven technology can also be applied to existing plants as part of a hybrid technology solution to make fertilizer production more sustainable," the company explained.

Alessandro Bernini, managing director of Maire Tecnimont, commented, "Global demand for ammonia will continue to grow, requiring efficient and environmentally friendly production methods. The Stami Green Ammonia technology, which uses renewable energy instead of fossil fuels, is a significant step for the fertilizer industry in achieving sustainable, carbon-free solutions. This important achievement confirms Maire in its role as a technology integrator and enabler of the energy transition in the World."

Maire Tecnimont's stock is up 0.2 percent at EUR3.42 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.