  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Maire Tecnimont S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MT   IT0004931058

MAIRE TECNIMONT S.P.A.

(MT)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  03:39:29 2023-05-15 am EDT
3.410 EUR   -0.06%
03:30aTo Maire licensing and engineering of green ammonia plant in U.S.
AN
05/05Europeans up; Italy construction still contracting
AN
05/05Europeans up; TIM tops Mib after cda on network
AN
To Maire licensing and engineering of green ammonia plant in U.S.

05/15/2023 | 03:30am EDT
(Alliance News) - Maire Tecnimont Spa announced Monday that its subsidiary NextChem Holding, through Stamicarbon, has been awarded licensing and basic engineering contracts by a major North American fertilizer producer for a green ammonia plant with a capacity of 450 tons per day.

The plant, to be built in the U.S., with entry into operation in 2026, will produce green ammonia that will be used as feedstock for nitrogen-based fertilizers, using state-of-the-art Stami Green Ammonia technology.

Stami Green Ammonia, the main component for green fertilizer production, makes it possible to produce ammonia with low environmental impact from nature's elements, using electrolysis of water to obtain hydrogen and recovering nitrogen from air instead of the steam reforming process of fossil fuels.

"The combination of proprietary technology and engineering requirements for the development of small-scale green ammonia plants offered by Stamicarbon, the fertilizer technology licensor of NextChem Holding, is a sustainable and highly competitive alternative to conventional processes. This proven technology can also be applied to existing plants as part of a hybrid technology solution to make fertilizer production more sustainable," the company explained.

Alessandro Bernini, managing director of Maire Tecnimont, commented, "Global demand for ammonia will continue to grow, requiring efficient and environmentally friendly production methods. The Stami Green Ammonia technology, which uses renewable energy instead of fossil fuels, is a significant step for the fertilizer industry in achieving sustainable, carbon-free solutions. This important achievement confirms Maire in its role as a technology integrator and enabler of the energy transition in the World."

Maire Tecnimont's stock is up 0.2 percent at EUR3.42 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 4 003 M 4 347 M 4 347 M
Net income 2023 112 M 121 M 121 M
Net Debt 2023 34,0 M 36,9 M 36,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,1x
Yield 2023 4,51%
Capitalization 1 121 M 1 217 M 1 217 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
EV / Sales 2024 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 6 451
Free-Float 43,9%
Chart MAIRE TECNIMONT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAIRE TECNIMONT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3,41 €
Average target price 4,59 €
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Bernini Director, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Fabio Fritelli Chief Financial Officer
Fabrizio di Amato Chairman
Franco Rossi Galante Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franco Ghiringhelli SVP-Group HR, ICT, Organization & Procurement
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAIRE TECNIMONT S.P.A.9.99%1 217
VINCI17.10%66 713
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED20.26%39 357
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.45%37 964
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED43.88%26 536
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.22.00%25 239
