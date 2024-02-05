(Alliance News) - Maire Tecnimont on Monday announced that it has been awarded a FEED from MadoquaPower2X to develop an integrated hydrogen and green ammonia plant in the Sines industrial zone in Portugal.

MadoquaPower2x is a consortium consisting of Madoqua Renewables, Power2X and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners through its Energy Transition Fund.

The project will produce green hydrogen using the combined technology of alkaline electrolyzer hydrolysis and green ammonia production through the Haber-Bosch process, the company explained in a note.

The green ammonia will be transported by pipeline to the port of Sines and loaded for export and/or used as marine fuel. As part of the agreement, Tecnimont will also submit an EPC proposal for the plant's construction activities. The Final Notice to Proceed is expected by March 22.

Alessandro Bernini, CEO of MAIRE, commented, "The synergistic approach among our group companies is the key success factor of Maire's value proposition. This award demonstrates the Group's strength in the green hydrogen and ammonia production segment, which helps support the transition to a clean energy system."

On Friday, Maire Tecnimont closed down 1.5 percent at EUR4.75 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.