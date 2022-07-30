Log in
    MASN   US56066P1075

MAISON LUXE, INC.

(MASN)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:58 2022-07-29 pm EDT
0.008000 USD   -10.11%
07/30MAISON LUXE : March 31st 2022 Attorney Letter
PU
07/21Maison Luxe Announces New Partnership With Luxury Retail Outlet Princess World Jewelers to Significantly Grow Revenues
AQ
07/21Maison Luxe Announces New Partnership with Luxury Retail Outlet Princess World Jewelers to Significantly Grow Revenues
CI
Maison Luxe : March 31st 2022 Attorney Letter

07/30/2022 | 07:43pm EDT
ERIC NEWLAN

2201 Long Prairie Road

eric@newlan.com

Suite 107-762

Of Counsel:

Flower Mound, Texas 75022

L.A.NEWLAN,JR.

940-367-6154

lee@newlan.com

877-796-3934FAX

www.newlanpllc.com

July 29, 2022

VIA OTCIQ.COM UPLOAD ONLY

OTC Markets Group, Inc.

304 Hudson Street, 2nd Floor New York, New York 10013

Re:

Adequate Current Information Regarding Maison Luxe, Inc,

Ladies and Gentlemen:

This firm, Newlan Law Firm, PLLC ("Counsel"), has acted as legal counsel for Maison Luxe, Inc. (the "Company") and has been retained for the purpose of preparing this Opinion of Counsel, applying the applicable laws of the United States, regarding the Company's corporate operations and level of disclosure of corporate information with regard to the Pink OTC Markets Disclosure Guidelines.

Reliance. OTC Markets Group, Inc. ("OTC Markets Group") is entitled to rely on this Opinion of Counsel in determining whether the Company has made adequate current information publicly available within the meaning of Rule 144(c)(2) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Disclosure Information. In the course of preparing this Opinion of Counsel, Counsel has reviewed the following documents posted through the OTC Disclosure & News Service (collectively, the "Disclosure Information") in connection with the preparation hereof:

Date of

Period

Publication

Title of Report

End Date

06/29/2022

Annual Report - March 31st 2022

Financial Statement

03/31/2022

06/29/2022 Annual Report - March 31st 2022

Disclosure Statement

03/31/2022

02/14/2022

Quarterly Report - December 31st 2021 Financial Statement

12/31/2021

OTC Markets Group, Inc.

July 29, 2022 - Page 2

Date of

Period

Publication

Title of Report

End Date

02/14/2022 Quarterly Report - December 31st 2021 Quarterly Disclosure Statement

12/31/2021

12/13/2021

Attorney Letter with Respect to Current Information - March 31st 2021 Annual Attorney

03/31/2021

Letter

12/10/2021 Quarterly Report - September 30th 2021 Financial Statement

09/30/2021

12/07/2021

Quarterly Report - September 30th 2021 Disclosure Statement

09/30/2021

12/07/2021 Quarterly Report - June 30th 2021 Disclosure Statement

06/30/2021

12/07/2021

Annual Report - March 31st 2021 Disclosure Statement - Amended

03/31/2021

12/07/2021 Quarterly Report - December 31st 2020 Disclosure Statement - Amended

12/31/2020

11/15/2021

Quarterly Report - June 30th 2021 Financial Statement

06/30/2021

11/14/2021 Notification of Late Filing - September 30th 2021 Financial Statement Extension

09/30/2021

08/30/2021

Annual Report - Annual Report

03/31/2021

08/16/2021 Attorney Letter with Respect to Current Information - Attorney Letter with Respect to

03/31/2021

Current Information

08/12/2021

Annual Report - Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines - Amended

3/31/2021

07/08/2021 Annual Report - Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines and Financials

3/31/2021

06/30/2021

Annual Report - Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines and Financials

3/31/2021

02/24/2021 Quarterly Report - Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines and Financials - revised

12/31/2020

02/22/2021

Quarterly Report - Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines and Financials - revised

12/31/2020

02/22/2021 Quarterly Report - Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines and Financials

12/31/2020

12/10/2020

Quarterly Report - Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines and Financials - Amended

9/30/2020

12/08/2021 Quarterly Report - Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines and Financials

9/30/2020

11/13/2020

Notification of Late Filing - Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines and Financials

9/30/2020

08/17/2020 Quarterly Report - Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines and Financials

6/30/2020

08/14/2020

Notification of Late Filing - Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines and Financials

6/30/2020

06/03/2020 Attorney Letter with Respect to Current Information

3/31/2020

06/03/2020

Annual Report - Annual Report

3/31/2020

The opinions and conclusions contained in this Opinion of Counsel are based upon documentation and facts made available to this firm and are solely based on the accuracy of those documents and facts. Further, Counsel has reviewed all prior disclosures posted by the Company with OTC Disclosure & News Service, as amended. All such information is believed to be accurate and reliable. In the event that the facts and information in any or all of such documents are determined not to be true, this Opinion of Counsel is rescinded and to be deemed null and void. Counsel has discussed the above documentation, and the underlying assumptions this firm is relying upon, with the management of the Company.

Investigation. Counsel has also examined other related corporate information as necessary and information provided by the Company's management for the purposes of this Opinion of Counsel.

OTC Markets Group, Inc.

July 29, 2022 - Page 3

Additionally, in connection with Counsel's investigation of the Company, Counsel has personally conferred with Anil Idnani, John Cormier, Thierry Chaunu and Ryan Shearman, which persons constitute the entire Board of Directors of the Company, and discussed the information contained in the Company's Disclosure Information.

Counsel has personally conferred further with Mr. Idnani, who, as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, also is responsible for overseeing the preparation of the financial statements contained in the Company's Disclosure Information, and specifically discussed such financial statements and their preparation. At the time of preparation of the financial statements and currently, Mr. Idnani served and serves the Company as its Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Idnani has experience in the collection and oversight of financial data. The financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2022, have not been audited.

Share and Other Information. The Company has (a) 500,000,000 (Five Hundred Million) authorized shares of common stock of which 121,153,403 shares of common stock are issued as of the date of this Opinion of Counsel, and (b) 5,000,000 (Five Million) authorized shares of Series A Super Voting Preferred Stock of which 2,000,000 shares are issued and outstanding as of the date of this Opinion of Counsel. The Company's fiscal year end is March 31.

Transfer Agent. The Company's Transfer Agent is: Pacific Stock Transfer Co., 6725 Via Austi Parkway, Suite 300, Las Vegas, Nevada 89119. An inquiry of the Company made by Counsel was the source of confirmation of the Company's shares currently issued. Additionally, a search of the SEC's EDGAR system confirmed that Pacific Stock Transfer Co. is a registered transfer agent.

Regulatory Actions. Upon further inquiry of management and the Board of Directors of the Company, to the best of Counsel's knowledge, neither the Company nor any person or entity holding at least five percent (5%) of the Company's capital stock is currently under investigation by any federal or state regulatory authority for any violation of federal or state securities law.

Shell Status. The Company states that it is not, nor has ever been, a shell company, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Opinions. Based on the foregoing, it is Counsel's opinion that the Disclosure Information

  1. constitutes "adequate current public information" concerning the common stock of the Company and "is available" within the meaning of SEC Rule 144(c)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (b) includes all of the information that a broker-dealer would be required to obtain from an issuer in order to publish a quotation for the common stock of the Company pursuant to Rule 15c2-11 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, (c) complies as to form with the OTC Markets Group's Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines and (d) has been posted through the OTC Disclosure & News Service.

OTC Markets Group, Inc.

July 29, 2022 - Page 4

No Reliance by Other Persons. No person or entity other than OTC Markets Group is entitled to rely upon this Opinion of Counsel. OTC Markets Group, however, is granted full and complete permission and rights to publish this document via the OTC Disclosure & News Service for viewing by the general public and regulators. The public and OTC Markets Group may rely on the above in determining whether the Company has made adequate current information publicly available within the meaning of Rule 144(c)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Information With Respect to Counsel. The author of this letter has been admitted to practice in the State of Texas and is a resident of the United States. The opinions expressed herein are in reference to the laws of the United States. The undersigned counsel is permitted to practice before the Securities and Exchange Commission and has not been prohibited from practice before the Commission. Counsel is not currently, nor, in the past five years, has been the subject of an investigation, hearing or proceeding by the SEC, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), or any other federal, state, or foreign regulatory agency. Additionally, during the last five years, Counsel has not been suspended or barred from practicing in any state or jurisdiction and has not been charged in a civil or criminal case.

Ownership of Counsel. Counsel beneficially owns 600 shares of common stock of the Company. There exists no agreement, express or implied, for Counsel to receive any securities of the Company in the future.

Sincerely,

NEWLAN LAW FIRM, PLLC

By: _______________________

Eric Newlan

Managing Member

Disclaimer

Maison Luxe Inc. published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 23:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
