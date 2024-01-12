Official MAISON SOLUTIONS INC. press release

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Maison Solutions Inc. (NasdaqCM: MSS).

Between October 5-10, 2023, the Company, a specialty grocery retailer offering Asian food and merchandise to U.S. consumers, conducted its initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”) issuing 2,500,000 common shares to the public at the price of $4.00 per share, of which approximately $10,000,000 went to the Company as proceeds before expenses and after applicable underwriting discounts and commissions. The Company and certain of its executives were subsequently sued in a securities class action lawsuit, alleging that the IPO Offering Documents were false or misleading or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company’s principal vendor, XHJC Holdings Inc., is an undisclosed related party; (ii) the Company was involved in previously undisclosed litigation set for trial related to its CEO’s use of supermarkets and related companies as a front to defraud the EB-5 visa program, and that, as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Maison Solutions’ officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

