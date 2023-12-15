Maison Solutions Inc. is a specialty grocery retailer. The Company offers traditional Asian food and merchandise to modern U.S. consumers, in particular to members of the Asian-American communities. The Companyâs merchandise includes fresh and produce, meats, seafood and other groceries, which are staples of traditional Asian cuisine. It also provides a variety of Asian vegetables and fruits such as Chinese broccoli, bitter melon, winter gourd, Shanghai baby bok choy, longan and lychee; a variety of live seafood such as shrimp, clams, lobster, geoduck, and Alaska king crab; and Chinese specialty products, such as soy sauce, sesame oil, oyster sauce, bean sprouts, Sriracha, tofu, noodles and dried fish. It has four traditional retail supermarkets that are set up and operated as center stores. Its customers can choose to place orders on a third-party mobile application, Freshdeals24, and an applet integrated into WeChat for either home delivery or in-store pickups.