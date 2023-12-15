Maison Solutions Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended October 31, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 13.77 million compared to USD 14.17 million a year ago. Revenue was USD 13.77 million compared to USD 14.17 million a year ago. Net income was USD 0.091465 million compared to USD 0.529192 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.01 compared to USD 0.03 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.01 compared to USD 0.03 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was USD 27.52 million compared to USD 25.58 million a year ago. Revenue was USD 27.52 million compared to USD 25.58 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 0.013474 million compared to USD 0.067848 million a year ago.
Maison Solutions Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended October 31, 2023
December 15, 2023 at 05:09 pm EST
