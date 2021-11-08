Log in
    MDM   FR0013153541

MAISONS DU MONDE

(MDM)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 11/08 11:35:27 am
20.6 EUR   +2.28%
01:48pJournée investisseurs 2021 - Présentation (en anglais uniquement)
PU
01:48p2021 Capital Markets Day - Presentation
PU
01:38pMaisons du Monde seeks sales boost from expansion in Europe and online
RE
Journée investisseurs 2021 - Présentation (en anglais uniquement)

11/08/2021 | 01:48pm EST
A distinctive model

for sustainable value creation

Capital Markets Day - 8th November 2021

2

Disclaimer

Forward looking statements

This presentation contains certain statements

that constitute "forward-looking statements", including but not limited to statements that are predictions

of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives, based on certain assumptions or which do not directly relate to historical or current facts.

Such forward-looking statements are based

on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed, forecast or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Accordingly, no representation is made that any of these statements or forecasts will come to pass or that any forecast results will be achieved.

Any forward-looking statements included

in this presentation speak only as of the date hereof and will not give rise to updates or revision. For a more complete list and description of such risks

and uncertainties, refer to Maisons du Monde's filings with the French Autorité des marchés financiers.

Today's speakers

Julie WALBAUM

Régis MASSUYEAU

CEO

CFO

Who we are

The European leader in inspirational and affordable

Home & Living

4

  1. direct-to-consumerlove brand

A distinctive business model that delivers high and sustainable growth

A robust financial model that drives increasing shareholder returns

Our ambition

Create sustainable value for all our stakeholders while continuing to deliver high growth

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Maisons du Monde SA published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 18:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2021 1 361 M 1 577 M 1 577 M
Net income 2021 65,0 M 75,3 M 75,3 M
Net Debt 2021 644 M 746 M 746 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 2,26%
Capitalization 907 M 1 051 M 1 051 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 7 143
Free-Float 89,3%
Duration : Period :
Maisons du Monde Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAISONS DU MONDE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 20,14 €
Average target price 24,49 €
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
Regis Arsene Alexis Massuyeau Administrative & Financial Director
Peter Child Chairman
Guillaume Apostoly Director-Information Systems
Yohann Catherine Director-Operations
Sophie Guieysse Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAISONS DU MONDE34.72%1 048
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.13%21 415
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.103.49%15 411
RH47.50%13 882
DUNELM GROUP PLC9.81%3 652
AT HOME GROUP INC.0.00%2 412