MAISONS DU MONDE :

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF 04 JUNE 2021 HUIS CLOS

PROCEDURES FOR THE PARTICIPATION AND AVAILABILITY OR CONSULTATION OF PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS

Nantes, 14 May 2021

Maisons du Monde (Euronext Paris : MDM, Code ISIN : FR0013153541) will hold the Combined General Meeting (annual ordinary and extraordinary) of its shareholders behind closed doors on Friday, June 04, 2021 at 3 p.m., 55, Rue d'Amsterdam 75008 Paris.

Notice – Covid-19 epidemic

As the location of the General Meeting did not allow for the physical presence of shareholders while respecting physical distancing measures, the Board of Directors decided on March 25, 2021 that the meeting would be held exceptionally behind closed doors.

The General Meeting will be webcast live and offline on the Company’s website at https://corporate.maisonsdumonde.com/.

The shareholders of the Company are invited to exercise their right to vote before the General Meeting, by mail using the voting form, by internet on the secure voting platform Votaccess, or by empowering the President of the General Meeting or any other natural or legal person.

No admission card will be issued.

The notice of Meeting published in the BALO of April 28, 2021 contains the agenda and the draft resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors.

The Convening Notice, containing the agenda and a description of the main ways for shareholders to take part in and vote at the General Meeting and to exercise their rights, will be published in the BALO on May 19, 2021.

The Universal Registration Document containing the reports submitted to the Annual General Meeting was published on April 22, 2021.

The documents or information intended to be presented at the General Meeting as well as the voting form by mail or proxy are made available to shareholders at the registered office of Maisons du Monde, at Le Portereau – 44120 Vertou, and can be found on the Company’s website at: https://corporate.maisonsdumonde.com/fr/finance/ag.

Within the limits permitted by applicable regulations, shareholders may, upon written request to Société Générale – Service des Assemblées – CS 30812 – 44308 Nantes cedex 3, within the legal time limits, request that these documents be sent directly to them.

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde is a creator of inspirational lifestyle universes in the homeware industry, offering distinctive and affordable decoration and furniture collections that showcase multiple styles. The Group develops its business through a complementary omnichannel approach, leveraging its international network of stores, websites and catalogues. The Group was founded in France in 1996 and has expanded profitably across Europe since 2003, reporting sales of €1,182 million and EBITDA of €241 million in 2020. At 31 December 2020, the Group operated 369 stores in 9 countries including France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the United States, and derived 47% of its sales outside France. The Group has also built a successful complementary and comprehensive ecommerce platform, whose sales grew by over 30% per year on average between 2010 and 2020. This platform, enriched by the launch of a marketplace in France in November 2020, accounted for 33% of the Group's sales in 2020 and is available in the countries where it operates stores plus Austria, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

www.corporate.maisonsdumonde.com



Contacts

Investor relations Press relations Christopher Welton – +33 7 85 70 71 41 Clémentine Prat – +33 2 51 79 54 08 cwelton@maisonsdumonde.com

cprat@maisonsdumonde.com



