Maisons du Monde: 9% decline in annual sales

January 25, 2024 at 07:27 am EST

Maisons du Monde has reported a 9.3% drop in sales to almost 1.13 billion euros for the full year 2023, with sales down 7.9% to 329.6 million euros in the fourth quarter alone, in a persistently difficult environment.



"In the fourth quarter, discretionary consumption remained sluggish across Europe, against a backdrop of fluctuating inflation and flagging consumer confidence", says the home furnishings retailer.



The group reinforced the execution of its 3C Plan (Customers, Costs and Cash) with a focus on the omnichannel customer experience, and continued its proactive management of the store portfolio with four net closures and two transfers to affiliation.



