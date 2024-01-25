Maisons du Monde: 9% decline in annual sales
"In the fourth quarter, discretionary consumption remained sluggish across Europe, against a backdrop of fluctuating inflation and flagging consumer confidence", says the home furnishings retailer.
The group reinforced the execution of its 3C Plan (Customers, Costs and Cash) with a focus on the omnichannel customer experience, and continued its proactive management of the store portfolio with four net closures and two transfers to affiliation.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction