PRESS RELEASE

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING 2023

ALL RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED

NANTES – 3 July 2023, 7h00 CEST – Maisons du Monde (Euronext Paris: MDM; ISIN: FR0013153541).

The Annual General Meeting of Maisons du Monde shareholders was held on June 29, 2023, under the chairwomanship of Françoise Gri and in the presence of members of the Board of Directors and Auditors.

The quorum for the General Meeting was 87.067%.

The shareholders approved the 26 resolutions submitted for their vote, including:

Approval of the annual and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2022, the appropriation of the results proposed by the Board of Directors, and the payment of a cash dividend of €0.30 per share. The dividend detachment date (ex-date) is set for July 5, 2023, the record date is set for July 6, 2023, and the dividend payment date is set for July 7, 2023.





Changes in the composition of the Board of Directors, including the renewal of the mandates of two independent directors, Laure Hauseux and Victor Herrero, and the appointment of new directors, including Françoise Gri, Adam Epstein and Majorelle Investments.





It is also specified that Majorelle Investments has designated Anouk Duranteau-Loeper as permanent representative, and Teleios Capital Partners has designated Sylvie Colin as permanent representative in replacement of Adam Epstein.

The newly constituted Board of Directors consists of 13 members, including 6 independent directors, 2 employee representatives and a majority of women.

The presentation made during the General Meeting and detailed voting results are available

on the Maisons du Monde website at the following address: https://corporate.maisonsdumonde.com/en/finance/ag

Financial calendar

27July2023 Q2 and H1 2023 financial results

26October2023 Q3 and 9M 2023 sales

Maisons du Monde, a uniquely positioned and beloved brand across Europe, stands as the European leader in inspirational and affordable home & living. It offers a wide and constantly renewed range of furniture and home accessories across multiple styles. Creativity,inspirationandengagementarethebrand’scorepillars.Leveragingitsdistinctivedirect-to-consumeromnichannelmodel, thecompany generates over50%of its sales digitally,throughits onlineplatform andin-storedigital sales andoperates 352stores across9 European countries. At the end of 2020, the Group launched a curated marketplace to complement its offering and become the referenceone-stopshopininspirationalandaffordablehomeandliving.InNovember2021,MaisonsduMondeunveileditscompany purpose: “Inspiring everyone to open up to the world, to create together unique, warm and sustainable places to live.”

corporate.maisonsdumonde.com

Contacts

InvestorRelations PressRelations Carole Alexandre



Tel : (+33) 6 30 85 12 78 Pierre Barbe



Tel : (+33) 6 23 23 08 51 calexandre@maisonsdumonde.com pbarbe@maisonsdumonde.com







Attachment