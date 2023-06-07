Advanced search
    MDM   FR0013153541

MAISONS DU MONDE

(MDM)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:29 2023-06-06 am EDT
9.735 EUR   -1.37%
02:01aMaisons Du Monde : Combined general meeting of 29 june 2023 - procedures for the availability or consultation of preparatory documents
GL
06/02Maisons Du Monde : Document AMF CP. 2023E913123
PU
06/01Maisons Du Monde : Document AMF CP. 2023E912938
PU
Maisons du Monde: COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF 29 JUNE 2023 - PROCEDURES FOR THE AVAILABILITY OR CONSULTATION OF PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS

06/07/2023 | 02:01am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF 29 JUNE 2023

 PROCEDURES FOR THE AVAILABILITY OR CONSULTATION
OF PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS

NANTES – 7 June 2023, 08:00 CET – Maisons du Monde (Euronext Paris: MDM; ISIN: FR0013153541).

Maisons du Monde shareholders are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting to be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 10 a.m., 55 Rue d’Amsterdam, 75008 Paris.

The Meeting Notice published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires « BALO » of May 22, 2023, contains the agenda and the draft resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors.

The Convening Notice serving as a corrective notice to the Meeting Notice, containing the agenda and the draft resolutions, a description of the main ways for shareholders to take part in and vote at the General Meeting and to exercise their rights, is published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires « BALO » on June 7, 2023.

The Universal Registration Document containing the reports submitted to the Annual General Meeting was published on April 27, 2023.

The documents or information intended to be presented at the General Meeting as well as the voting form by mail or proxy are made available to shareholders at the registered office of Maisons du Monde, at Le Portereau – 44120 Vertou. In accordance with Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, the preparatory information documents for this Meeting are available on the Maisons du Monde website at the address: https://corporate.maisonsdumonde.com/en/finance/ag.

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde, a uniquely positioned and beloved brand across Europe, stands as the European leader in inspirational and affordable home & living. It offers a wide and constantly renewed range of furniture and home accessories across multiple styles. Creativity, inspiration and engagement are the brand’s core pillars. Leveraging its distinctive direct-to-consumer omnichannel model, the company generates over 50% of its sales digitally, through its online platform and in-store digital sales and operates 352 stores across 9 European countries. At the end of 2020, the Group launched a curated marketplace to complement its offering and become the reference one-stop shop in inspirational and affordable home and living. In November 2021, Maisons du Monde unveiled its company purpose: “Inspiring everyone to open up to the world, to create together unique, warm and sustainable places to live.”

corporate.maisonsdumonde.com

Contacts

Investor Relations Press Relations
Carole Alexandre

Tel: (+33) 6 30 85 12 78 		Pierre Barbe

Tel: (+33) 6 23 23 08 51
calexandre@maisonsdumonde.com pbarbe@maisonsdumonde.com

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 1 224 M 1 309 M 1 309 M
Net income 2023 27,6 M 29,5 M 29,5 M
Net Debt 2023 720 M 769 M 769 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,3x
Yield 2023 2,67%
Capitalization 391 M 418 M 418 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
EV / Sales 2024 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 6 537
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart MAISONS DU MONDE
Duration : Period :
Maisons du Monde Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAISONS DU MONDE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 9,74 €
Average target price 12,00 €
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
François Melchior de Polignac Chief Executive Officer
Regis Arsene Alexis Massuyeau Chief Financial Officer
Yohann Catherine Operations Director
Michel-Alain Proch Vice Chairman
Laure Hauseux Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAISONS DU MONDE-17.15%418
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.79%13 907
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.2.55%7 553
RH-4.00%5 657
DUNELM GROUP PLC15.02%2 836
ARHAUS, INC.-25.74%1 014
