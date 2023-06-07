Maisons du Monde: COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF 29 JUNE 2023 - PROCEDURES FOR THE AVAILABILITY OR CONSULTATION OF PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS

PRESS RELEASE

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF 29 JUNE 2023

PROCEDURES FOR THE AVAILABILITY OR CONSULTATION

OF PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS

NANTES – 7 June 2023, 08:00 CET – Maisons du Monde (Euronext Paris: MDM; ISIN: FR0013153541).

Maisons du Monde shareholders are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting to be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 10 a.m., 55 Rue d’Amsterdam, 75008 Paris.

The Meeting Notice published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires « BALO » of May 22, 2023, contains the agenda and the draft resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors.

The Convening Notice serving as a corrective notice to the Meeting Notice, containing the agenda and the draft resolutions, a description of the main ways for shareholders to take part in and vote at the General Meeting and to exercise their rights, is published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires « BALO » on June 7, 2023.

The Universal Registration Document containing the reports submitted to the Annual General Meeting was published on April 27, 2023.

The documents or information intended to be presented at the General Meeting as well as the voting form by mail or proxy are made available to shareholders at the registered office of Maisons du Monde, at Le Portereau – 44120 Vertou. In accordance with Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, the preparatory information documents for this Meeting are available on the Maisons du Monde website at the address: https://corporate.maisonsdumonde.com/en/finance/ag .

