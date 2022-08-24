Log in
    MDM   FR0013153541

MAISONS DU MONDE

(MDM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:00 2022-08-24 am EDT
10.43 EUR   +1.86%
MAISONS DU MONDE : Document AMF CP. 2022E858102
PU
08/22Update on maisons du monde's share buyback program
GL
08/22MAISONS DU MONDE : Security operations
CO
Maisons du Monde : Document AMF CP. 2022E858102

08/24/2022 | 10:28am EDT
Disclaimer

Maisons du Monde SA published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 14:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 280 M 1 280 M 1 280 M
Net income 2022 29,4 M 29,3 M 29,3 M
Net Debt 2022 672 M 672 M 672 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 2,30%
Capitalization 435 M 435 M 435 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 7 192
Free-Float 75,0%
Managers and Directors
Julie Walbaum Chief Executive Officer & Director
Regis Arsene Alexis Massuyeau Chief Financial Officer
Thierry Falque-Pierrotin Chairman
Guillaume Apostoly Chief Information Officer
Yohann Catherine Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAISONS DU MONDE-49.71%435
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-20.26%11 394
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.-2.77%11 307
RH-45.37%7 226
DUNELM GROUP PLC-47.21%1 744
BRISCOE GROUP LIMITED-22.14%738