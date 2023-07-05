Maisons du Monde specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of decorative items (linens, dishes, cookware, mirrors, decoration frames, etc.) and furniture (beds, tables, chairs, armchairs, sofas, wardrobes, outdoor furniture, etc.). Net sales break down by product family as follows: - decorative items (59.5%); - furniture (40.5%). Sales are made through a network of stores (71% of net sales; 357 stores operated at the end of 2022, of which 217 in France) and the Internet (29%). France accounts for 53.5% of net sales.

Sector Home Furnishings Retailers