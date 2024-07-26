First-Half 2024 results
Paris, 26 July 2024
Your speakers today
François-Melchior de Polignac
CEO
Denis Lamoureux
CFO
Gilles Lemaire
Deputy CFO
First-Half 2024 results
AGENDA
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
H1 2024 HIGHLIGHTS
BUSINESS REVIEW
FINANCIAL REVIEW
H2 2024 KEY PRIORITIES
Q&A SESSION
1
H1 2024 KEY HIGHLIGHTS
H1 2024 highlights
1.H12024HIGHLIGHTS
Sales&P&LimpactedbyJunemacroheadwinds,
InspireEverydayplanontrack
yetFCFnearlystable
RENEWED CONCEPT AFFILIATION
DEVELOPMENT
DROPINSALES
Successfultest
Positiveresults
5openings
€491.1m
&
on5affiliatestores
<<
-9.6%
-8.5%
Rolledout
o/w 2transfers
After1yearoperation
toaffiliation
vs.H12023
Lfl&excludingUK
to17stores
NEGATIVEEBIT
OFFER
GROSSCOST
INVENTORY
€(5.8)m
"Lessismore"
SAVINGS
OPTIMIZATION
-20% references
€20m
-15.6%
FREECASHFLOW
Spring-Summer
NEARLYSTABLEVS.H12023
Collection2024
vsJune2023
vsJune2023
vs2022
€(0.9)m
€(0.9)m
First-Half 2024 results
2
BUSINESS REVIEW
Raising Maisonsdu Monde Brand awareness
2.BUSINESSREVIEW
INSPIRING
Collaborations
Ingrid Chauvin x Maisons du Monde Ana Fernandez x Maisons du Monde
Hello Blogzine x Maisons du Monde
Catalogue
Spring/Summer 2024
Outdoor 2024
ACCESSIBLE
Over 2,200 products with
permanent price cuts
Successful test on loyalty
programme to be fully
launched in France (Fall 2024)
Omnichannel breakthrough
driven by appshop
in 2 additional countries
(Spain and Italy)
56% sales in Digital
SUSTAINABLE
BRAND AWARENESS
40% of our offering
included in Good is
+3 points 2022-2024
beautiful selection
> 150k products Second
BVA - Barometer May 2024,
France
Chance sold
x
First-Half 2024 results
Progress underway on our key Inspire Everyday action plans 2.BUSINESSREVIEW
TranslationofouractionsintoselectiveKeyPerformanceIndicators
4C
KPI
Status
Actuals 2023
Target
Target 2026
1
Stores' conversion rate
2
Repurchasing rate
Customer
3
Share of sales outside B2C core business
4
Share of omnichannel customers
5
Furniture quality product notation
Cost
6
Cost savings
7
Assortment reduction
Cash
8
Share of remerchandised stores
9
Share of retail network under partnership
Collaborator
10
Collaborators' engagement rate
n.a.
Target met
Progress vs. H1 LY
Action plan underway
Starting point FY23
Target 2024
Target 2026
No progress vs. H1 LY
But gap to target
And gap to target
First-Half 2024 results
Ongoing store network's adaptation
340 stores
of which 7 affiliated & 3 franchised
30 June 2024
6
22
2
204
+ 7
1
13
43
3 36
Franchised stores in Algeria (1) and La Réunion (2)
2.BUSINESSREVIEW
Store network development
H1 2024
By 2026
H1 2024
c. 400stores
340stores
o/w 3% under
o/w c.30% under
affiliation/franchise
affiliation/franchise
Successful renewed concept
H1 2024
6% of the network
3 pilot stores and rolled out to 17 stores
FY 2024
Total of c. 70stores
Representing
20% of the network
c. 25% of FY2023 sales
First-Half 2024 results
