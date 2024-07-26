Maisons du Monde specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of decorative items (linens, dishes, cookware, mirrors, decoration frames, etc.) and furniture (beds, tables, chairs, armchairs, sofas, wardrobes, outdoor furniture, etc.). Net sales break down by family of products ans services as follows: - decorative items (59.5%); - furniture (40.5%); - services (3.8%). Sales are made through a network of stores (72.5% of net sales; 349 stores operated at the end of 2023, of which 212 in France) and the Internet (27.5%). France accounts for 55.3% of net sales.