First-Half 2024 results

Paris, 26 July 2024

Your speakers today

François-Melchior de Polignac

CEO

Denis Lamoureux

CFO

Gilles Lemaire

Deputy CFO

First-Half 2024 results

H1 2024 KEY HIGHLIGHTS

H1 2024 highlights

1.H12024HIGHLIGHTS

Sales&P&LimpactedbyJunemacroheadwinds,

InspireEverydayplanontrack

yetFCFnearlystable

RENEWED CONCEPT AFFILIATION

DEVELOPMENT

DROPINSALES

Successfultest

Positiveresults

5openings

€491.1m

&

on5affiliatestores

<<

-9.6%

-8.5%

Rolledout

o/w 2transfers

After1yearoperation

toaffiliation

vs.H12023

Lfl&excludingUK

to17stores

NEGATIVEEBIT

OFFER

GROSSCOST

INVENTORY

€(5.8)m

"Lessismore"

SAVINGS

OPTIMIZATION

-20% references

€20m

-15.6%

FREECASHFLOW

Spring-Summer

NEARLYSTABLEVS.H12023

Collection2024

vsJune2023

vsJune2023

vs2022

€(0.9)m

€(0.9)m

First-Half 2024 results

BUSINESS REVIEW

Raising Maisonsdu Monde Brand awareness

2.BUSINESSREVIEW

INSPIRING

Collaborations

Ingrid Chauvin x Maisons du Monde Ana Fernandez x Maisons du Monde

Hello Blogzine x Maisons du Monde

Catalogue

Spring/Summer 2024

Outdoor 2024

ACCESSIBLE

Over 2,200 products with

permanent price cuts

Successful test on loyalty

programme to be fully

launched in France (Fall 2024)

Omnichannel breakthrough

driven by appshop

in 2 additional countries

(Spain and Italy)

56% sales in Digital

SUSTAINABLE

BRAND AWARENESS

40% of our offering

included in Good is

+3 points 2022-2024

beautiful selection

> 150k products Second

BVA - Barometer May 2024,

France

Chance sold

First-Half 2024 results

Progress underway on our key Inspire Everyday action plans 2.BUSINESSREVIEW

TranslationofouractionsintoselectiveKeyPerformanceIndicators

KPI

Status

Actuals 2023

Target

Target 2026

1

Stores' conversion rate

2

Repurchasing rate

Customer

3

Share of sales outside B2C core business

4

Share of omnichannel customers

5

Furniture quality product notation

Cost

6

Cost savings

7

Assortment reduction

Cash

8

Share of remerchandised stores

9

Share of retail network under partnership

Collaborator

10

Collaborators' engagement rate

n.a.

Target met

Progress vs. H1 LY

Action plan underway

Starting point FY23

Target 2024

Target 2026

No progress vs. H1 LY

But gap to target

And gap to target

First-Half 2024 results

Ongoing store network's adaptation

340 stores

of which 7 affiliated & 3 franchised

30 June 2024

6

22

2

204

+ 7

1

13

43

3 36

Franchised stores in Algeria (1) and La Réunion (2)

2.BUSINESSREVIEW

Store network development

H1 2024

By 2026

H1 2024

c. 400stores

340stores

o/w 3% under

o/w c.30% under

affiliation/franchise

affiliation/franchise

Successful renewed concept

H1 2024

6% of the network

3 pilot stores and rolled out to 17 stores

FY 2024

Total of c. 70stores

Representing

20% of the network

c. 25% of FY2023 sales

First-Half 2024 results

