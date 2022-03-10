Maisons du Monde : Résultats annuels 2021 - présentation (en anglais uniquement)

Disclaimer
Forward-looking statements
This presentation contains certain statements
that constitute "forward-looking statements", including but not limited to statements that are predictions
of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives, based on certain assumptions or which do not directly relate to historical or current facts.
Such forward-looking statements are based
on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed, forecast or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Accordingly, no representation is made that any of these statements or forecasts will come to pass or that any forecast results will be achieved.
Any forward-looking statements included
in this presentation speak only as of the date hereof and will not give rise to updates or revision. For a more complete list and description of such risks
and uncertainties, refer to Maisons du Monde's filings with the French Autorité des marchés financiers.