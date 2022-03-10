Log in
    MDM   FR0013153541

MAISONS DU MONDE

(MDM)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03/22 11:35:05 am
18.18 EUR   +4.36%
Maisons du Monde : Résultats annuels 2021 - présentation (en anglais uniquement)

03/10/2022 | 01:23am EST
Full-Year 2021 Results

10 March 2022

2

Disclaimer

Forward-looking statements

This presentation contains certain statements

that constitute "forward-looking statements", including but not limited to statements that are predictions

of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives, based on certain assumptions or which do not directly relate to historical or current facts.

Such forward-looking statements are based

on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed, forecast or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Accordingly, no representation is made that any of these statements or forecasts will come to pass or that any forecast results will be achieved.

Any forward-looking statements included

in this presentation speak only as of the date hereof and will not give rise to updates or revision. For a more complete list and description of such risks

and uncertainties, refer to Maisons du Monde's filings with the French Autorité des marchés financiers.

Agenda

Business highlights

Financial

Outlook

and strategy

review

Business highlights

and strategy

01 - Business highlights and strategy

5

2021 Highlights

Strong delivery in a context that remains disrupted

Strategy

  • Definition of the Group's "Raison d'être"
  • Updated strategic plan
  • Divestment from Modani

Major achievements

Operations

Financial performance

Improved brand awareness

Strong growth

Strong customer dynamics

Rebound in profitability

Increased digitisation

Record-high EPS

  • International expansion

In the context of

Persistent headwinds

Lockdowns and

Supply chain

from Covid crisis

restriction measures

disruptions

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Maisons du Monde SA published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 350 M 1 496 M 1 496 M
Net income 2021 65,6 M 72,7 M 72,7 M
Net Debt 2021 636 M 704 M 704 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 2,60%
Capitalization 819 M 907 M 907 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 7 143
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart MAISONS DU MONDE
Duration : Period :
Maisons du Monde Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAISONS DU MONDE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 18,18 €
Average target price 24,66 €
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Julie Walbaum Chief Executive Officer & Director
Regis Arsene Alexis Massuyeau Chief Financial Officer
Thierry Falque-Pierrotin Chairman
Guillaume Apostoly Chief Information Officer
Yohann Catherine Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAISONS DU MONDE-10.71%907
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-6.85%15 659
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.-13.90%10 624
RH-37.92%7 143
DUNELM GROUP PLC-20.78%2 796
AT HOME GROUP INC.0.00%2 412