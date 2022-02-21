Log in
Maisons du Monde: Update on the share buyback program

02/21/2022 | 01:31am EST
PRESS RELEASE

UPDATE ON THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

NANTES – 21 February 2022

Maisons du Monde reports share buyback transactions executed between 14 and 18 February 2022, under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the General Meeting dated 4 June 2021 a description of which is accessible on Maisons du Monde website.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code)
Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 14-févr-22 FR0013153541 16,992 19.7445 XPAR
Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 14-févr-22 FR0013153541 13,667 19.7335 CEUX
Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 14-févr-22 FR0013153541 2,500 19.7291 AQEU
Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 14-févr-22 FR0013153541 4,213 19.7264 TQEX
Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 15-févr-22 FR0013153541 18,050 19.8424 XPAR
Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 15-févr-22 FR0013153541 12,979 19.8467 CEUX
Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 15-févr-22 FR0013153541 2,563 19.8065 AQEU
Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 15-févr-22 FR0013153541 1,672 19.7927 TQEX
Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 16-févr-22 FR0013153541 8,747 19.8163 XPAR
Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 16-févr-22 FR0013153541 3,103 19.7640 CEUX
Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 16-févr-22 FR0013153541 21 19.7400 AQEU
Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 17-févr-22 FR0013153541 16,731 19.6429 XPAR
Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 17-févr-22 FR0013153541 13,298 19.6580 CEUX
Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 17-févr-22 FR0013153541 2,424 19.6564 AQEU
Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 17-févr-22 FR0013153541 4,438 19.6369 TQEX
Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 18-févr-22 FR0013153541 18,175 19.3241 XPAR
Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 18-févr-22 FR0013153541 13,415 19.4239 CEUX
Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 18-févr-22 FR0013153541 2,376 19.4041 AQEU
Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 18-févr-22 FR0013153541 4,588 19.4098 TQEX

A detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Company’s website.

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde, a uniquely positioned and beloved brand across Europe, stands as the European leader in inspirational and affordable home & living. It offers a wide and constantly renewed range of furniture and home accessories across multiple styles. Creativity, inspiration and engagement are the brand’s core pillars. Leveraging its distinctive direct-to-consumer omnichannel model, the company generates over 50% of its sales digitally, through its online platform and in-store digital sales and operates 350 stores across 9 European countries. End 2020, the Group launched a curated marketplace to complement its offering and become the reference one-stop shop in inspirational and affordable home and living. In November 2021, Maisons du Monde unveiled its company purpose: “Inspiring everyone to open up to the world, so that we create unique, heartful and sustainable places, together.

corporate.maisonsdumonde.com

***

Contacts

Investor Relations Press Relations
Clémence Mignot-Dupeyrot

Tel: (+33) 6 20 36 93 58 		Pierre Barbe

Tel: +33 6 23 23 08 51
cmignot@maisonsdumonde.com pbarbe@maisonsdumonde.com

 

 

 

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
