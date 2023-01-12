Advanced search
    MDM   FR0013153541

MAISONS DU MONDE

(MDM)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:05 2023-01-11 am EST
13.04 EUR   +2.35%
Maisons du Monde: Update on the share buyback program

01/12/2023 | 02:01am EST
PRESS RELEASE

UPDATE ON
MAISONS DU MONDE’S SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Nantes, 12 January 2023

Maisons du Monde reports share buyback transactions executed during the week of 2 January 2023, under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the General Meeting dated 31 May 2022, a description of which is accessible on Maisons du Monde website.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code)
Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 27-déc-22 FR0013153541 9,566 11.5127 XPAR
Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 02-janv-23 FR0013153541 2,219 12.0295 XPAR
Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 02-janv-23 FR0013153541 710 12.0340 CEUX
Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 02-janv-23 FR0013153541 43 12.0405 AQEU
Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 02-janv-23 FR0013153541 58 12.0350 TQEX
Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 03-janv-23 FR0013153541 7,981 12.2749 XPAR
Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 03-janv-23 FR0013153541 2,796 12.2770 CEUX
Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 03-janv-23 FR0013153541 596 12.2685 AQEU
Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 03-janv-23 FR0013153541 372 12.2456 TQEX
Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 04-janv-23 FR0013153541 8,227 12.3069 XPAR
Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 04-janv-23 FR0013153541 2,976 12.3084 CEUX
Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 04-janv-23 FR0013153541 544 12.3075 AQEU
Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 04-janv-23 FR0013153541 312 12.3041 TQEX
Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 05-janv-23 FR0013153541 8,508 12.5071 XPAR
Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 05-janv-23 FR0013153541 2,902 12.5085 CEUX
Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 05-janv-23 FR0013153541 630 12.5336 AQEU
Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 05-janv-23 FR0013153541 376 12.5059 TQEX
Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 06-janv-23 FR0013153541 9,228 12.5106 XPAR
Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 06-janv-23 FR0013153541 3,036 12.5087 CEUX
Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 06-janv-23 FR0013153541 651 12.5157 AQEU
Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 06-janv-23 FR0013153541 402 12.5134 TQEX
     52,567    
           

A detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Company’s website.

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde, a uniquely positioned and beloved brand across Europe. stands as the European leader in inspirational and affordable home & living. It offers a wide and constantly renewed range of furniture and home accessories across multiple styles. Creativity, inspiration and engagement are the brand’s core pillars. Leveraging its distinctive direct-to-consumer omnichannel model. the company generates over 50% of its sales digitally. through its online platform and in-store digital sales and operates 350 stores across 9 European countries. End 2020. the Group launched a curated marketplace to complement its offering and become the reference one-stop shop in inspirational and affordable home and living. In November 2021. Maisons du Monde unveiled its company purpose: “Inspiring everyone to open up to the world. so that we create unique. heartful and sustainable places. together.”

corporate.maisonsdumonde.com

***

Contacts

Investor Relations Press Relations
Carole Alexandre

Tel: (+33) 6 30 85 12 78 		Pierre Barbe

Tel: +33 6 23 23 08 51
calexandre@maisonsdumonde.com pbarbe@maisonsdumonde.com

 

Attachment


