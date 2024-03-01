Maisons du Monde: appointment of a new CFO

March 01, 2024 at 01:13 am EST Share

Maisons du Monde announces the appointment of Denis Lamoureux as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He will take up his new post on March 4 and join the Executive Committee.



He joins the home furnishings retailer 'on the strength of six years' experience at the head of Lacoste's finance department, where he made a major contribution to improving performance and sustaining strong growth'.



Gilles Lemaire, Director of Management Control, who has been acting Finance Director since September 1, 2023, has been appointed Deputy Finance Director of Maisons du Monde.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.