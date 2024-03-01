Maisons du Monde: appointment of a new CFO
He joins the home furnishings retailer 'on the strength of six years' experience at the head of Lacoste's finance department, where he made a major contribution to improving performance and sustaining strong growth'.
Gilles Lemaire, Director of Management Control, who has been acting Finance Director since September 1, 2023, has been appointed Deputy Finance Director of Maisons du Monde.
