Maisons du Monde: first-half losses

July 29, 2024

Maisons du Monde posted a net loss of -24.3 million euros for the first half of 2024, compared with one million at June 30, 2023, with a negative EBIT margin of -1.2% compared with 3% in the first half of 2023, heavily impacted by lower sales.



At 491.1 million euros, sales for the home furnishings and decoration chain fell by 9.6% (-8.5% on a like-for-like basis and excluding UK activities), but its gross margin rate improved by 1.5 points to 65.3%.



In the second half of the year, Maisons du Monde will continue to implement its Inspire Everyday transformation plan, with initiatives that it believes will help generate cumulative free cash flow in excess of 100 million euros by 2026.



