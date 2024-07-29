Maisons du Monde: first-half losses
At 491.1 million euros, sales for the home furnishings and decoration chain fell by 9.6% (-8.5% on a like-for-like basis and excluding UK activities), but its gross margin rate improved by 1.5 points to 65.3%.
In the second half of the year, Maisons du Monde will continue to implement its Inspire Everyday transformation plan, with initiatives that it believes will help generate cumulative free cash flow in excess of 100 million euros by 2026.
