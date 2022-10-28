Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Maisons du Monde
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MDM   FR0013153541

MAISONS DU MONDE

(MDM)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36 2022-10-27 am EDT
9.600 EUR   +1.27%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maisons du Monde steadfast in its commitment to reducing its energy consumption

10/28/2022 | 02:31am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Maisons du Monde steadfast in its commitment to reducing its energy consumption

In light of the current energy crisis and in line with its Good is Beautiful commitments to reduce its environmental footprint, Maisons du Monde is playing its part in the collective effort to reduce energy consumption.

The Group—already committed to an energy-reduction programme that has seen a drop in consumption of over 20% (kWh/m²) across its premises—is ramping up its actions for winter 2022.
Saturday, 15 October, marks the start of a preventive energy-saving plan across the Group’s stores and headquarters. The plan will include concrete actions that give everybody the opportunity to do their bit:


The temperature on sales floors will have an upper limit of 18°C, and offices and staff areas 20°C;


The intensity of lighting on signs and in window displays will be reduced, and all signs will

be switched off when the last store closes;


Stores will keep their doors closed, and winter mode will be activated for automatic doors.

The Group, which signed the EcoWatt charter launched by France’s electricity transmission system operator, has also identified other actions that can be implemented on a case-by-case basis, depending on electricity network voltages.

A programme rooted in Maisons du Monde’s Good is Beautiful approach

As part of its Good is Beautiful initiative, Maisons du Monde has committed to reducing the carbon intensity of its activities by 25% between 2018 and 2025. This energy savings plan is a continuation of the actions already implemented. A relamping plan has enabled, between 2020 and 2021, to reach 90% of stores equiped with LEDs lighting equipment. The French store network is also ISO 50001 certified and energy consumption is managed by a dedicated Good is Beautiful ambassador in each store in Europe. These actions deployed since 2016 have contributed to reduce the Group’s average consumption by more than 20% between 2016 and 2021. In addition, 98% of the Group’s stores are supplied with electricity from renewable energy sources through green electricity purchase contracts.

“To overcome the challenges linked to the energy crisis, Maisons du Monde is stepping up its commitment by taking concrete action at every level of the company. We are striving to set an example in the current situation, in line with our ambition to become the most desirable and sustainable home and living brand in Europe”, explains Julie Walbaum, Chief Executive Officer of Maisons du Monde.About

About Maisons du Monde
Maisons du Monde is the European leader in inspiring and affordable homes. As a brand characterised by openness and dialogue, it unites its 7.5 million customers around desirable and sustainable lifestyles. Atmospheres for the home across multiple styles can be found in its constantly renewed range of furniture and decor. With optimism, creativity, commitment and proximity as its core values, the brand is based on a high-performance, omni-channel model. With its digitalization, digital sales, customer service, nothing can stand in the way of this love brand and its company purpose: “To inspire people to be open to the world, so that together we can create unique, welcoming and sustainable places to live.” In 2022, Maisons du Monde launched the brand’s Good is Beautiful movement, to cement sustainable development within its strategy. This movement rests on five pillars. Allowing beauty and goodness to go hand in hand.

Contact information

Media relations : Pierre Barbe - presse@maisonsdumonde.com
Investor relations : Carole Alexandre - investor.relations@maisonsdumonde.com

maisonsdumonde.com corporate.maisonsdumonde.com

Attachment


